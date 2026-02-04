  • Wednesday, 4th February, 2026

Tinubu Felicitates NNPC Board Chairman, Musa Kida, at 65

Nigeria | 10 seconds ago

• Lauds his role to reposition and raise revenue targets of the company

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has felicitated the chairman of the board of NNPC Limited, Ahmadu Musa Kida, as he clocked 65 on February 3, 2026.

The President, in a release issued on Tuesday by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, celebrated Kida’s sterling career in the public and private sectors, as well as his engagement with professional basketball.

Tinubu recalled that since joining Elf Petroleum Nigeria Limited, now Total Exploration & Production Nigeria (TEPNG), in 1985, Kida has distinguished himself as an outstanding professional in the Nigerian oil sector and has helped shape its growth.

The President acknowledges the current contributions of Mr Kida, in his role as NNPC Limited board chairman, to repositioning the company and raising revenue targets in line with the government’s vision for the oil sector.

Tinubu urged Kida to rededicate himself to the service of the country and wishes him more fulfilling years ahead.

