Soldiers, Forests Guards Take Over Kwara Communities to Guard Against Further Attacks

* As death toll rises to 40

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Against the backdrop of terrorists attack in Woro and Nuku communities of Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State on Tuesday evening, soldiers and forests guards have reportedly taken over the communities to guard against further attacks on the area.

Already, the death toll in the affected communities has risen to 40 persons.

Some members of the affected communities, who sought anonymity in an interview with THISDAY in Ilorin on Wednesday, confirmed the development.

One of them said: “Let me tell you that as at this morning, the casualties are over 40 persons. As we speak, soldiers and forests guards have taken over the two communities.

“It is such a very sad development at a time we think we are having peace from the bandits attacks of the past.”

Bandits, in a renewed onslaught, had attacked two communities of Woro and Nuku in Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State on Tuesday evening.

It was gathered that many families lost their loved ones in the violent attack, while several houses were reportedly burnt by the hoodlums.

Sources close to the two towns said that the bandits from the neighbouring Niger State villages came to preach to residents in the two communities that they should jettison Nigeria constitution and embrace Qur’an.

It was further gathered that the bandits have been going around the neighbouring Niger State villages preaching same before they infiltrated the affected communities in Kaima Local Government of Kwara State.

During the sermon, there were dissent voices to the preaching which infuriated the bandits, prompting them to open fire on the people.

“The angry bandits opened fire indiscriminately on the congregation and no fewer than 40 residents of the two communities died,vehicle a few of them escaped.

“They should be preparing mass burial for them as we speak,” said a local source.

Meanwhile, the state government, through a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, confirmed the bandits attack.

Ajakaye said that Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq mourned victims of the Kaiama attack, adding that security forces have continued to improve on counterterrorism operations.

“Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is saddened by the cowardly attack on civilians in Woro and Nuku communities of Kaiama Local Government Area.

“The governor condemns the attack, which he says is a cowardly expression of frustration by terrorist cells following the ongoing counterterrorism campaigns in parts of the state and the successes so far recorded.

“Governor AbdulRazaq says the attack was apparently to distract the security forces who have successfully hunted down several terrorist and kidnapping gangs across many parts of the state.

“The governor expresses heartfelt condolences to Woro and Nuku communities on the sad incident, especially the families affected in the Tuesday attack,” he said.

https://meet.google.com/call?authuser=1&hl=en&mc=KAIwAZoBFDoScGludG9fY3Z6aGJtN214eDI4ogE7GgIQADICUAA6AhABSgQIARABWgIIAGoCCAFyAggBegIIAogBAZIBAhABmgEEGAEgAKIBAhAA4gECCACyAQcYAyAAKgExwgECIAHYAQE&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com&iilm=1770192508278