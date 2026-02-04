School of Nursing Student Among 162 Killed in Kwara Terrorist Attack Tuesday Night

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

A student of the Kwara State College of Nursing Sciences (KWASCONS), identified as Salihu Bio Khalid, is one of the victims of Tuesday night banditry attack in Kaiama local government area of the state.

Khalid, said to be a Midwifery student and former President of the Student Union Government (SUG), was reportedly killed alongside his brother in a banditry attack on Tuesday evening, where over 162 of residents were said to have lost their lives .

In a statement signed by the state chairman of the National Association of Nigeria Comrades (NANC), Comrade Babatunde Muhammad Jamiu, Vice chairman (Academic), Comrade Ahmed Ridwan Ayinde, and the PRO, Comrade Taofeeq Islamiyah Opeyemi, the association said that the incident has plunged the KWASCONS community and the student body across Kwara state into shock and mourning.

“Senator Salihu Bio Khalid was a committed and courageous student leader whose dedication to student welfare, unionism, and service to his institution stood as a testament to purposeful leadership. His contributions to the student movement will remain indelible in our collective memory.

“On behalf of NANC Kwara Axis, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, colleagues, the leadership of the Student Union Government, and the entire students of KWASCONS. We pray that Almighty God grants the departed eternal rest and gives the bereaved family, loved ones, and the entire student community the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.

“Beyond condolences, NANC Kwara Axis strongly condemns the rising spate of insecurity threatening the lives of students and citizens across Kwara State. The continuous loss of innocent lives to banditry and violent attacks is unacceptable and calls for serious, decisive, and emergency intervention.

“We hereby urge the Kwara State Government and relevant security agencies to:

“Immediately strengthen security architecture around student-populated areas and major transit routes.

“Conduct a thorough investigation into this tragic incident and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

“Engage stakeholders, including student bodies and civil society groups, in proactive security planning”.