RaRa Ramen Celebrates 6 Months as Africa’s First Fully Self-Service Ramen Station

Lagos, Nigeria, RaRa Ramen, Africa’s first fully self-service ramen station, marks six months of delivering an interactive and community-driven dining experience.

In just half a year, the brand has hosted over 50 mobile self-service events, serving families, friends, couples, and guests of all ages. RaRa Ramen has featured at major Lagos pop-ups and festivals, including December 2025 activations, the GTCO Food and Drink Festival (First Holiday Edition), Foodies in Lagos, Eat Drink Festival, and Dine at Night. It has also catered private events such as children’s parties, naming ceremonies, birthdays, and weddings.

Beyond food, RaRa Ramen supports women-led businesses through its Her Table at RaRa initiative. Founded by a female entrepreneur who understands the realities of building a young business in Nigeria, the brand hosts a monthly activation celebrating female-owned brands, from food and fashion to perfume and lifestyle, while also recognizing its female-based staff.

As the first of its kind in Africa, RaRa Ramen continues to stand out for its innovative self-service model and vibrant event presence. Looking ahead, the brand plans to expand its reach, scale its activations, and deepen its impact across communities.

Six months in, RaRa Ramen is just getting started.