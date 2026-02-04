Oyebanji Tasked to Boost Security in Ekiti 

A community development group in Ekiti State, Resolute Forum of Oke Ako Ekiti, has called on the state government to strengthen security presence in the state boundary communities with Kogi State in order to curtail the influx of criminal elements.

According to the socio-cultural group, this has become necessary in view of the intense onslaught launched by the military on bandits in Kogi State.

The President of Resolute Forum, Mr Olaiya Kehinde, and Secretary, Mr Yomi Adeleye, in a statement yesterday appealed to Governor Abiodun Oyebanji to take proactive steps to fortify security measures in Ekiti communities that share boundaries with Kogi State.

There has been a renewed onslaught on bandits and kidnappers in some communities in Kogi State where criminal elements increased their attacks on communities in Kogi West by kidnapping travellers and church worshippers at will.

The group reasoned that the sustained attacks on the bandits in the neighbouring state was a signal that the fleeing members of the criminal gangs in Kogi State would look for safe havens to continue their deadly activities.

“The security operation to flush out bandits and kidnappers in Kogi State is a good development, but this equally portends some dangers to boundary communities in Ekiti State.

“The criminals are believed to be fleeing their camps in Kogi State. It is believed that the most likely locations that the bandits will escape to are Ekiti towns that share boundaries with Kogi State for obvious reasons.

“This is the reason we want to appeal to our amiable governor to help strengthen security measures in boundary communities like Irele, Oke Ako, Itapaji, Omuo and others which share boundaries with Kogi State,” Resolute Forum stressed.

The group explained that stronger security measures in these areas would ensure that there were no security breaches in the state, which had enjoyed relative peace all along.

“After the spate of criminal activities in the boundary communities in the past, the government should consider facilitating a military base in Oke Ako for instance to secure that flanks of the state against criminal activities.

“Oke Ako connects some other communities that might look porous geographically. A military base in this central location will be very strategic to achieve solid security in Ekiti State,” the forum added.

It also appealed to Oyebanji to call on the contractor handling the repair of the Ipao to Irele section of the Odo Ayedun – Irele road to fast-track the rehabilitation of the road, saying the slow pace of the repair was affecting the residents and the strategic agric investors in the areas.