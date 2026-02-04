LASG: Makoko Intervention Carried Out for Safety, Environmental, Redevelopment Policy

• We set aside $2 million since 2021 for redevelopment of Makoko waterfront, says state govt

• State Assembly orders stoppage of demolition

Segun James





Lagos State Government on Monday declared that the recent demolitions at Makoko were part of a broader, state-wide safety and environmental policy aimed at preventing disasters linked to unsafe settlements, fire outbreaks, and high-risk infrastructure locations.

But in a significant counter move, as criticism continued to trail the demolition of Makoko, an urban slum in the heart of mainland Lagos, the state House of Assembly ordered the immediate stoppage of the exercise.

Hon. Noheem Adams, the chairman of the Ad-Hoc Committee set up by Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, said the exercise had created tension, leading to the arrest of some activists who protested at the Assembly.

Some of the protesters are currently undergoing trial.

Adams recalled that hundreds of displaced residents of Makoko had staged a protest at the Assembly last week over the demolition exercise.

Lagos State Government made its declaration during a press conference by Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on eGIS and Urban Development, Dr. Olajide Babatunde, at Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa.

Babatunde, flanked by Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, and Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, and other state officials, said Lagos State’s intervention in Makoko was driven primarily by the need to protect lives, particularly in areas located in close proximity to high-tension power lines.

He said the Lagos State government remained committed to improving living conditions across vulnerable communities, while balancing development, environmental protection, and public safety.

Babatunde stated that similar clearance exercises had been carried out in several parts of Lagos following fatal incidents caused by fallen power cables, stressing that Makoko is not singled out for enforcement.

“Clearing high-tension corridors is a safety requirement across Lagos State. The action taken in Makoko is consistent with what has been done in other communities,” he said.

Babatunde, who disclosed that the Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration set aside $2 million since 2021 for the redevelopment of the Makoko waterfront to meet international standards, assured that Lagos State Government will compensate residents of the area whose properties would be affected.

He explained that the state government had earlier explored multiple redevelopment options for Makoko, including a proposed shoreline extension project.

However, the plan was discontinued after environmental impact assessments by technical experts, construction firms, and international partners indicated that it posed significant ecological risks to the lagoon and surrounding marine life.

Babatunde said Lagos State had since adopted the Water City Project as a more sustainable alternative, which allowed for continued habitation of the fishing community while addressing sanitation, infrastructure, and environmental concerns.

He stated, “We need to do what we have to do. If we don’t, then we are endangering the lives of the people. However, we need to do it in a systematic way. We have to do it according to international conventions.

“The United Nations delegation had visited the area (Makoko) in 2021. So, it is not an area that we are joking with at all. It is an area that we want to ensure that we do the needful and improve their living standards.

“So, the United Nations have gone there and promised they are going to support the Lagos State Government. We have been having meetings, and Mr. Governor has set up a committee. And one of the things that came out of our several meetings in Cairo, Washington and different places that we have had meetings, was the fund.”

Babatunde disclosed, “Mr. Governor committed $2 million for the redevelopment of the community, and we are expecting $8 million in counterpart funding from the United Nations, but I am sure we all know what is happening today. There are funds that are no longer available to most of those donor agencies and multilateral organisations.

“And what we need to do is to look inwards, and this is why the Lagos State Government, together with our international partners, are calling on different donor agencies, the international community and various business organisations within and outside Nigeria to support us.”

Babatunde, while justifying Lagos State Government’s plan for Makoko, cited previous regeneration projects in Okobaba, Adeniji-Adele, and Dosunmu as examples where redevelopment was achieved through consultation and negotiated agreements with affected residents and traders.

He said: “Early last year, one of the things that we accomplished was the relocation of the people in Okobaba. We moved them without any noise.

“We moved them to Agbowa, an area measuring about 30 to 35 hectares of land. We had to provide 300 houses. Not only that, billions of naira worth of equipment was actually provided to the operational area.”

Babatunde added, “We are also giving them equipment that they did not have before. That is a project that has been coming up since 1999 and that was accomplished under this administration.

“We relocated them to a prime area because that is the same place that we are having the permanent orientation camp for the National Youth Service Corps. Also, we relocated and compensated the people of Pelewura. So, we are very much interested in the well-being and welfare of our people.”

Babatunde also pointed to recurring fire incidents, building collapses, and poor access for emergency services in densely populated settlements as key reasons for enforcing building codes, minimum setbacks, and land pooling in regeneration areas.

He said Lagos State was working to align its urban development policies with international standards and conventions that guaranteed the right to adequate and safe shelter, adding that unsafe housing conditions ultimately place residents at greater risk.

Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr. Gbenga Omotoso, said while citizens had a constitutional right to protest, such actions must be carried out responsibly and without infringing on the rights of other residents.

He stated that protests should not obstruct public roads or prevent people from going about essential activities, such as commuting to work or accessing medical care, stressing that public order remains critical in a densely populated city like Lagos.

He said, “All of us saw the protest about the demolitions in Lagos, talking about Makoko and others. They said the government disregarded them. I usually tell people that protest is a fundamental human right; we will not do anything to stifle free speech, but the right to protest should not impinge on the rights of others.

“People believed the Makoko demolition was anti-people. They said because the governor is not coming back, that is why we are so emboldened to demolish people’s properties. People are entitled to their emotions, but there are facts and figures.”

On his part, Adams, who is Leader of the state Assembly, read out the resolution of the House Committee shortly after a stakeholders’ meeting at Lateef Jakande Auditorium in the Assembly premises.

Adams said, “On behalf of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and on behalf of all 40 members of the House, we are directing that all ministries henceforth should stop work with all demolitions, I repeat, all demolitions in Makoko, Oko-Agbon and Shogunro communities should stop from today, all demolitions will start until further notice.

“That the taskforce that was constituted, we want to see the list of the taskforce because we want the residents to be duly involved and to be carried along. So, we want to have the schedule of those taskforces and the criteria for those that we are inviting.

“To the residents of Makoko, Oko-Agbon and Shogunro communities, as your representatives, we are giving you all assurances that they will stop demolitions henceforth and there will be compensations for all those that their properties have been demolished.”

The leader went ahead to ask the audience, “So are you satisfied with the committee’s work or you are not satisfied?” And there was thunderous reply of “We are satisfied.”

Earlier, in the course of interrogating the chairman of Yaba Local Council Development Area, Hon. Bayo Adefuye, a member of the committee who is the chairman of the House Committee on Information and Strategy, Hon. Stephen Ogundipe, said, “The most important point is that there should be communication even if you are not going there physically. Those you want to help must know the plan you have for them.”

Sanwo-Olu’s Special Adviser on E-GIS and Urban Renewal, Dr Babatunde Olajide who was also present, had said on Monday during a press briefing that the State government would compensate residents of Makoko whose properties had been demolished.

In his comments, Baale of Makoko, Shogunro, Iwaya LCDA, High Chief Yusuf Sagra, said, “We are here to explain our petition to members of the House, ok what is happening in our communities, and we are happy, they have given us a word of peace and we are satisfied.”

A resident, Chief Orioye Ogungbure, said, “I’m happy over this deliberation. I didn’t expect it. If government would continue to go this way whenever people have grievances, it will be okay. This is democracy, our government should continue to listen to the people.”