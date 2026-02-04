Heirs Insurance Kicks Off Competition among University Students

Heirs Insurance Group, said it has kicked off the maiden edition of the Heirs Insurance Hackathon, a technology-driven innovation programme designed to empower young students shape the future of insurance through Artificial Intelligence and digital solutions.

The Hackathon, it said, is open only to students in universities, polytechnics, and other tertiary institutions to build solutions for real-world challenges across the insurance value chain, from customer experience and claims processing to underwriting, distribution, data, and operational efficiency. It said registration for the competition closes on February 16, 2026, with winning teams to be announced at the Hackathon Grand Finale in April.

According to the group, a total prize pool of N9 million will be awarded to the top three teams.

Commenting on the launch, Chief Digital Officer, Heirs Insurance Group, Peace O. Philips, said: “Africa’s future will be built by young people who have the opportunity to apply their ideas, creativity, and technology skills to real economic challenges. Through the Heirs Insurance Hackathon, we are giving the next generation of innovators a platform to engage with the insurance industry, build meaningful solutions, and contribute to shaping a more efficient and inclusive financial system.”