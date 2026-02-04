  • Tuesday, 3rd February, 2026

Heirs Insurance Kicks Off Competition among University Students

Business | 13 seconds ago

Heirs Insurance Group, said it has kicked off the maiden edition of the Heirs Insurance Hackathon, a technology-driven innovation programme designed to empower young students shape the future of insurance through Artificial Intelligence and digital solutions.

The Hackathon, it said, is open only to students in universities, polytechnics, and other tertiary institutions to build solutions for real-world challenges across the insurance value chain, from customer experience and claims processing to underwriting, distribution, data, and operational efficiency. It said registration for the competition   closes on February 16, 2026, with winning teams to be announced at the Hackathon Grand Finale in April. 

According to the group, a total prize pool of N9 million will be awarded to the top three teams.

Commenting on the launch, Chief Digital Officer, Heirs Insurance Group, Peace O. Philips, said: “Africa’s future will be built by young people who have the opportunity to apply their ideas, creativity, and technology skills to real economic challenges. Through the Heirs Insurance Hackathon, we are giving the next generation of innovators a platform to engage with the insurance industry, build meaningful solutions, and contribute to shaping a more efficient and inclusive financial system.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.