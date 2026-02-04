Grief, Tribute, Power Shift As Senate Bids Farewell to Ezea, Welcomes Two PDP Defectors

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senate was on Wednesday enveloped in a sombre yet politically significant atmosphere as it held a valedictory session in honour of the late Senator Okechukwu Okey Ezea, even as two senators from Taraba State formally defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Leading tributes to the late lawmaker, President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, described Senator Ezea as a principled legislator whose commitment to duty transcended partisan boundaries and whose life exemplified the nobility of public service.

In an emotional funeral eulogy delivered on the floor of the red chamber, Akpabio said the death of Senator Ezea had once again reminded lawmakers of their shared humanity beyond political affiliations.

He noted that while the Senate was traditionally organised along party lines, moments of loss dissolved such divisions and united members as one family.

Akpabio said: “We have lost a brother and a friend. Ezea belonged to the rare class of lawmakers driven not by noise or spectacle but by purpose, conviction and service.”

He described the late senator as one who believed deeply in the dignity of public office, the sanctity of the constitution and the slow but noble labour of nation-building.

Many senators in their various tributes also extolled the virtues of their departed colleagues who they described as an epitome of humility.

They also stressed the need for the chamber to help his family as three of his children who are already graduates, were still jobless.

Ezea, who represented Enugu North Senatorial District until his death in November 2025 after a brief illness, served as Vice-Chairman of the Senate Committee on Housing and was also an active contributor across several other committees.

Akpabio said the late lawmaker carried out his legislative duties with diligence, earning the respect of colleagues through calm counsel and principled debate.

According to the Senate President, Ezea celebrated Nigeria’s vast potential and consistently worked to uplift his constituents through empowerment initiatives, insisting that true representation went beyond rhetoric to tangible impact.

The lawmakers had earlier paid tributes on Tuesday at a night of remembrance held at the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja, where senators, political leaders and family members gathered to honour the deceased.

Akpabio, who again spoke at the event, lamented the loss of several senators within a short period, describing it as a sobering lesson on the fragility of life.

Former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, also paid tribute, assuring Ezea’s children that their father lived a good and consistent life devoted to service and integrity.

Amid the solemn proceedings, the Senate also witnessed a major political development as two Taraba senators elected on the platform of the PDP formally defected to the APC.

Senator Haruna Manu and Senator Issa Shuaibu Lau, in separate letters read at plenary by Akpabio, cited extensive consultations, internal challenges within the PDP and the need to better advance the development aspirations of their constituents as reasons for their decision.

Akpabio announced the acceptance of their defection and directed the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, to formally receive the two lawmakers into the APC, marking yet another shift in the political balance of the 10th Senate.