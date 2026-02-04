Greensprings Training College Plans Three-Day Montessori Workshop on Child Socialisation

Greensprings Training College (GTC), has announced plans to hold a three-day intensive Montessori workshop from February 24-26, 2026

The workshop, with the theme ‘Shaping Futures: Teachers as Custodians of Child Socialisation’, is designed to equip educators, school owners, and parents with the practical skills and theoretical knowledge necessary to effectively implement the Montessori curriculum, emphasising the teacher’s role in the holistic development of the child.

The event will feature a keynote by Dr. Lanre Oguntoye, a renowned expert in Learning Innovation, Instructional Design, and Digital Pedagogy. Oguntoye will guide participants through modern pedagogical strategies that align with the Montessori philosophy.

According to the organisers, the workshop will focus on hands-on approach, utilising standard Montessori materials to cover critical areas of early childhood education.

The workshop will hold at the Greensprings Montessori Centre, Gbagada, Lagos and registration Fee is ₦60,000. Interested participants are encouraged to register early, as spaces are limited.

“GTC reinforces the idea that education goes beyond academics; it is about shaping the character and future of the next generation,” the college said.