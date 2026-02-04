FUOYE VC Presents Scorecard Ahead of 10th Convocation

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Abayomi Fasina, has highlighted the institution’s achievements as it prepares for its 10th convocation ceremony.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday – his final as Vice-Chancellor – Fasina said that the university recorded a 310 per cent increase in internally generated revenue; expanded academic programmes, and strengthened its national and global standing over the past five years.

According to him, FUOYE grew from eight to 18 faculties, introduced dozens of new programmes, and emerged as the fourth most subscribed university in Nigeria, out of 303 institutions. He said that the university also recorded over 204 professorial promotions, underscoring its commitment to academic excellence.

On global recognition, Fasina disclosed that FUOYE ranked fourth in Nigeria in the Times Higher Education 2026 rankings and made strong appearances in Impact, Interdisciplinary Science, Sub-Saharan Africa, and World University Rankings by Subject.

He added that the university executed over 160 infrastructural projects, attracted research grants running into hundreds of millions of naira, and established new colleges in Medicine, Computing, Cybersecurity, and Data Science, alongside a functional business school.

A total of 7,396 graduands will be awarded degrees at the convocation, including 131 first class, with Adeniyi Maryam Adedolapo of Medical Sciences (Anatomy) emerging as the overall best student with a CGPA of 4.89.

Reflecting on his tenure, Fasina stated: “All items in the twenty-point agenda set at the beginning of my administration were achieved to varying degrees, repositioning FUOYE as a fast-rising institution of excellence.”

The vice-chancellor described the achievements as a foundation for sustained growth, innovation and global competitiveness as FUOYE enters a new phase of leadership.