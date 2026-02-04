  • Tuesday, 3rd February, 2026

Firm Marks 10th Anniversary, Disburses N1tn Credit to Small Businesses

Nume Ekeghe

Moniepoint has marked a decade of operations with fresh data underscoring its growing role in Nigeria’s small business economy, disclosing that its microfinance bank has now disbursed over N1 trillion in credit to micro and small enterprises across the country.

In its 2025 Year in Review, the fintech firm said the milestone reflects its positioning as a critical financial backbone for Nigeria’s informal and SME ecosystem, where it currently serves over six million active businesses ranging from neighbourhood provision stores and supermarkets to building materials merchants.

In a statement, the bank noted that as Nigeria’s largest merchant acquirer, now powering 8 out of every 10 in-person payments made across the country.

Group CEO and Founder of Moniepoint Inc, Tosin Eniolorunda stated: “Our journey has been one of intentional evolution. What started as a passion to solve overlooked problems has evolved into a platform powering the dreams of millions. As 83 per cent of employment in Africa exists in the informal economy, our mission to create financial happiness is an operational mandate that guides our product development, our market expansion, and our capital allocation decisions.

“Yet for all we have accomplished, we approach our second decade with the clarity that our work remains unfinished. As we enter this next chapter, we do so with strengthened conviction in our strategy, deepened partnerships with world-class institutional investors”

