  • Wednesday, 4th February, 2026

Fenerbahçe Blame Saudi’s Al-Ittihad for Failed  N’Golo Kante Switch

Featured | 6 seconds ago

Fenerbahce claim Al-Ittihad are to blame for the collapse of their deal to sign France midfielder N’Golo Kante.

The Turkish club said they had fulfilled their part of the transfer and, in a deal that involved Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri moving in the opposite direction, agreements had “been reached with the players”.

Fenerbahce added that “the medical examinations of the player” had been completed and they had met their “obligations completely and on time”.

“However, due to the opposing club’s incorrect entry of the relevant Transfer Matching System information, the transactions could not be completed within the transfer registration period, independently of our club,” they continued.

Fenerbahce said they asked for an extension to complete theto join to rival Saudi Pro League deal and held talks with Fifa as “all steps were taken to resolve the issue”.

“Despite this, the opposing club has not completed the transactions without providing any justification to us,” added Fenerbahce.

“As a result of these developments, the transfer process unfortunately could not be finalised.”

BBC Sport has asked Al-Ittihad for a response.

France striker Karim Benzema left Al-Ittihad side Al-Hilalon Tuesday and it appeared En-Nesyri could have been his replacement.

Kante, 34, joined Al-Ittihad from Chelsea in 2023 having won the Champions League, Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup with the Blues.

He also helped Leicester City win the Premier League in the 2015-16 season.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.