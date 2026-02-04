Fenerbahçe Blame Saudi’s Al-Ittihad for Failed  N’Golo Kante Switch

Fenerbahce claim Al-Ittihad are to blame for the collapse of their deal to sign France midfielder N’Golo Kante.

The Turkish club said they had fulfilled their part of the transfer and, in a deal that involved Morocco striker Youssef En-Nesyri moving in the opposite direction, agreements had “been reached with the players”.

Fenerbahce added that “the medical examinations of the player” had been completed and they had met their “obligations completely and on time”.

“However, due to the opposing club’s incorrect entry of the relevant Transfer Matching System information, the transactions could not be completed within the transfer registration period, independently of our club,” they continued.

Fenerbahce said they asked for an extension to complete the deal and held talks with Fifa as "all steps were taken to resolve the issue".

“Despite this, the opposing club has not completed the transactions without providing any justification to us,” added Fenerbahce.

“As a result of these developments, the transfer process unfortunately could not be finalised.”

BBC Sport has asked Al-Ittihad for a response.

France striker Karim Benzema left Al-Ittihad on Tuesday and it appeared En-Nesyri could have been his replacement.

Kante, 34, joined Al-Ittihad from Chelsea in 2023 having won the Champions League, Premier League, Europa League and FA Cup with the Blues.

He also helped Leicester City win the Premier League in the 2015-16 season.