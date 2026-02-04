Fanwo: Why Kogi  Closed Down Schools

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has disclosed the reason schools in the state are temporarily closed down, stressing that it was a purely preventive decision taken based on credible intelligence as well as the overriding need to put protective measures in place around schools to safeguard pupils, students, and teachers.

The state Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, made this known while speaking to journalists in Lokoja yesterday.

Fanwo explained that the decision was not borne out of panic, but of responsibility, stressing that the government chose to act proactively rather than wait for avoidable incidents.

According to him, Governor Usman Ododo has directed all relevant agencies to immediately deploy necessary modalities to ensure that schools resume academic activities as soon as it is safe, so as not to disrupt the state academic calendar.

He commended the security agencies for their timely and actionable intelligence, noting that such cooperation underscores the effectiveness of the state’s security architecture.

The commissioner reassured the people of Kogi State that the government is fully on top of the situation, adding that security agencies are already working around the clock to identify, locate, and decisively deal with criminal hideouts.

“The safety of our children, teachers, and educational institutions remains non-negotiable. This administration will always prioritise lives while ensuring continuity in governance and education,” Fanwo said.