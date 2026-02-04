Expert Seeks Increased Education on Cybersecurity

Uchechukwu Nnaike

A cybersecurity expert, Dr. Benson Adams, has regretted that infrastructure and renewable energy systems, once considered low risk, have become high value targets for cyber criminals, hence the need for continuous public education on cyber security.

According to him cyber incidents on energy assets are capable of disrupting power supply, compromising sensitive operational data, damaging physical equipment, and endangering public safety and the environment.

He stressed that as renewable energy became deeply integrated into national grids and community-based systems, cybersecurity is no longer optional, but foundational to environmental sustainability.

Speaking in Abuja, at a lecture on cyber security, organised by the Centre for Peace and Rehabilitation of Displaced Persons (CEPREDIP), Adams described cybersecurity as a major catalyst for attaining the goal of environmentally sustainable energy systems, as renewable energy projects, ranging from solar farms and wind turbines to smart grids and decentralized microgrids, are increasingly dependent on digital technologies, cloud platforms and automated control systems.

On the intersection of cybersecurity and environmental sustainability, Adams emphasized that decentralised renewable energy systems, including off-grid solar installations, community microgrids, and hybrid energy storage solutions, are reshaping how energy is produced and consumed globally.

He noted that the systems are reducing dependence on centralised non-renewable energy sources, promoting energy equity and empowering communities, particularly in economically fragile and disaster-prone regions to achieve resilience and energy independence.

“Decentralized renewable energy systems rely heavily on smart meters, IoT sensors, cloud-based energy management platforms, and supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) systems,” he said.

Adams, who also bagged the centre’s award of excellence for his incisive presentation, explained that “these components, if inadequately secured, can be exploited by malicious actors to disrupt operations, steal data, or destabilize entire energy networks.”

He also cited documented cyber incidents to illustrate the real-world consequences of inadequate security. He referenced the 2021 Colonial Pipeline ransomware attack, analyzed by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), which exposed how outdated security practices in critical infrastructure can lead to large-scale disruption.

Also, “the 2020 SolarWinds supply chain compromise demonstrated how third-party software vulnerabilities pose severe risks to energy organizations reliant on interconnected digital ecosystems.”

While acknowledging that Nigeria had introduced policies such as the Renewable Energy Master Plan (REMP) and the Nigerian Renewable Energy Policy, Adams stressed that sustained alignment with global innovation trends, is essential to protect these investments and ensure long-term viability.