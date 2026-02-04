Dantsoho Highlights FG’s  Commitment to Broader Investments in Ports Development

Eromosele Abiodun

Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho has expressed the federal government’s commitment to promoting increased investor participation in ports development while highlighting steps taken to boost the productivity levels at the nation’s maritime gateways.

Dantsoho who disclosed this during the Investopedia forum held in Lagos with stakeholders from the United Arab Emirates and Lagos State Government, stressed Nigeria’s readiness to embrace development partnerships.

He stated the federal government’s recent moves at making Nigeria a leading ports destination in Africa through modernisation and rehabilitation.

The NPA boss added that Nigerian ports are investment ready with copious opportunities for productive public private partnerships like the successful venture seen in the Lekki Deep Seaport and others.

According to him, federal government’s modernisation programmes like the National Single Window (NSW), which goes live by end of 2026 first quarter; approvals for ports rehabilitation and truck electronic access are ways the government has demonstrated commitment to the port sector.

He also listed approvals given for the commencement of virgin port projects in Badagry, Olokola, Bonny and others as a demonstration of the Nigerian government readiness to make her ports fertile grounds for local and foreign investors.

Speaking on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), Dantsoho emphasised that modern, resilient ports and integrated logistics systems are essential to unlocking Africa’s trade potential, improving operational efficiency, and enhancing transparency and reliability across maritime and logistics value chains.

He said,the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has reaffirmed the country’s commitment to development and strategic partnerships, as it showcased its vision for resilient, efficient, and future ready port infrastructure at the Investopia Global Lagos Summit.

The strategic panel, themed, “Infrastructure & Logistics for Africa’s Next Phase of Trade,” also featured the Regional Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Mohamed Almenhali, focusing on port modernisation, corridor connectivity, and deployment of digital trade infrastructure. Tools such as port community systems and the Electronic Truck Monitoring System (e-truck) were highlighted for their role in enhancing efficiency, reducing congestion, and improving compliance in cargo movement from ports to inland depots.

The summit builds on momentum from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s recent visit to the UAE, during which Nigeria and the UAE signed a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to deepen cooperation in renewable energy, infrastructure, logistics, and digital trade. President Tinubu’s announcement of Lagos as the co-host city for Investopia reflects Nigeria’s commitment to attracting global capital and translating bilateral agreements into actionable investments.