BON Hotels Clocks 10, Seeks Strategic Investments in Technology, Sustainability, Community Empowerment

James Emejo in Abuja

Managing Director, As BON Hotels International West Africa, Mr. Paul Umoh, said it is exploring strategic investments with strong focus on technology, sustainability, talent development and community empowerment.

He said these priorities are designed not just to fuel growth, but also create lasting impact across West Africa.

Umoh said the Hotels, which is marking its 10th anniversary, began with a simple but powerful idea, growing into a respected hospitality brand across the region.

He said, “Ten years ago, we dared to dream. Today, we dare to lead. BON Hotels remains committed to growing with its people, partners and guests, as we build the next chapter of our story together.”

He said, “Over the years, BON Hotels has hosted thousands of travelers, delivered memorable events and consistently offered ‘a home away from home’ services.

The MD attributed the success to a strong culture rooted in resilience, innovation and an uncompromising commitment to service excellence.

Umoh paid special tribute to the BON Hotels team across different states and countries, calling them the true heartbeat of the brand.

From management to front-line staff, he noted that their passion and dedication have kept the company thriving in a highly competitive industry, with returning guests standing as proof of the warmth and quality they deliver every day.

He also expressed gratitude to corporate clients, travel partners, vendors and stakeholders whose continued trust and support have helped expand the brand’s regional presence and shape its future ambitions.

He also shared how the Hotels started in Nigeria as a modest venture driven by a clear vision – to redefine African hospitality by putting people first. Ten years on, that vision has translated into a trusted name with multiple properties across Nigeria, Ghana and beyond, welcoming guests from all walks of life.