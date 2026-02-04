Bandits Kill 20 in Fresh Onslaught on Katsina Community

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

No fewer than 20 people have been killed following a fresh attack by suspected bandits on Doma community in Tafoki ward of Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The incident, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon, has thrown the agrarian community into mourning, with several houses and shops reportedly set ablaze during the assault.

Chairman of Faskari Local Government Area, Surajo Aliyu Daudawa, confirmed the attack while speaking with journalists.

He said the gunmen stormed the village at about 2 p.m on Tuesday, describing the incident as a reprisal.

According to him, the attackers killed the victims on the spot and destroyed property, including a vehicle and residential buildings.

“It’s unfortunate and a bad situation for the people of Doma because for the past five months, we have not witnessed this sad development that we found ourselves in today,” Daudawa said.

“It’s a reprisal. The bandits came and killed 20 people, burnt a vehicle and houses in this community. There were no security personnel in the community during the deadly invasion,” he added.

He disclosed that the bodies of the victims had been moved to Tafoki community, where burial arrangements are scheduled for Wednesday.

The council chairman expressed sympathy to the families of the deceased and residents of Doma, Tafoki ward, and the entire Faskari Local Government Area, praying for an end to insecurity in the region.

“We sympathize with the people of Doma, Tafoki ward and Faskari Local Government and Katsina State as a whole. May their souls rest in peace and may God bring this insecurity to an end,” he said.

Confirming the incident to journalists in a statement on Tuesday night, the Katsina State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, said the bandits killed 13 persons.

He said: “On February 3rd, 2026, at about 1400 hrs, a distress call was received at Faskari Division that some suspected bandits, armed with dangerous weapons and shooting sporadically, attacked Doma village, Faskari LGA, Katsina State.

“Upon receipt of the report, quickly, the DPO mobilised operatives, in collaboration with the military, and members of the Katsina State Community Watch Corps (KSCWC) responded to the scene.

“Unfortunately, the assailants have fatally shot 13 persons and escaped the scene before the arrival of the operatives.”

According to him, normalcy has since been restored to the community as investigations have since commenced with a view to unravelling the circumstances surrounding the incident and arresting the perpetrators.