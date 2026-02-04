Aradel Appoints Akpedeye as Independent Non-Executive Director

Raheem Akingbolu

Aradel Holdings Plc has appointed Nnoli Akpedeye to its Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director, effective from February, as all applicable documents are executed, subject to ratification by the shareholders at the next annual general meeting of the Company.

Akpedeye’s appointment further strengthens the Aradel Board with additional independent oversight and diverse professional expertise, in line with the Company’s commitment to strong corporate governance and sustainable value creation.

The company’s Managing Director/CEO, Mr Adegbite Falade, said: “At Aradel, we are committed to the highest standards of corporate governance. The appointment of Nnoli Akpedeye as an Independent Non-Executive Director further strengthens the Board’s oversight, independence, and diversity, ensuring that our strategic decisions continue to be guided by transparency, accountability, and long-term value creation for all stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, Akpedeye has over 60 years of experience in oil and gas, engineering, legal and arbitration services, and management consulting. She has gained both local and international exposure, developing expertise in management and strategy, business process engineering, organisational development and change, and entrepreneurship development. Her skills also include executive coaching and mentoring, as well as fostering international partnerships.

Until 2014, Akpedeye served as Technical Planning Manager for Shell Exploration and Production Companies in Nigeria, where she was responsible for executing high-impact, mission-critical projects.