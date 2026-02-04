ALIWA Calls for Urgent Embrace of Values-based Leadership 

Esther Oluku

The African Leadership Initiative West Africa (ALIWA) has stressed the urgent need for values-based leadership in Nigeria, saying that integrity, accountability and collective responsibility must guide decision-making if the country is to navigate mounting social, economic and governance challenges.

This call formed the centrepiece of discussions at ALIWA’s inaugural National Leadership Dialogue (NLD), themed ‘Reimagining Leadership in a Changing World’, held in Lagos,

.The dialogue brought together leaders from public service, business, finance, technology, civil society and the media to reflect on the future of leadership in a rapidly changing world.

The President of ALIWA Nigeria, Mr. Soji Apampa, said that periods of uncertainty demand leaders who are anchored in strong values rather than symbolism.

“Integrity, clarity of purpose and practical action are essential for restoring trust in institutions and delivering meaningful national progress,” he said, adding that platforms such as the NLD are critical for shaping leaders capable of defining reality honestly and acting collaboratively.

The president noted that the leadership dialogue marked a significant step in ALIWA’s broader mission to nurture leaders who move from individual success to societal significance. “Through our Fellowship and Youth Leadership programmes, ALIWA continues to equip current and emerging leaders with the clarity, courage and networks required to embed values-based leadership at the heart of Nigeria’s development journey,” Apampa stated.

In his keynote, former Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, and ALIWA Fellow, Dr. Okechukwu Enelamah, reinforced the message, describing integrity as the cornerstone of leadership.

According to him, values must be embedded within strong systems, transparency and accountability mechanisms to ensure that leadership is exercised as stewardship rather than personal ambition.

The dialogue featured panel sessions on building resilient leadership for the 21st century and strengthening resilient systems. Discussions focused on ethical decision-making, inclusion, leading under pressure, governance reforms, technology and partnerships, with participants agreeing that sustainable development depends on both principled individuals and credible institutions.

Other highlights included a 2026 economic outlook presentation by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and impact presentations by ALIWA fellows, including founder of Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), Mrs. Amina Oyagbola, and founder of the Society for Corporate Governance, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, SAN. The presentations showcased how values-driven leadership can translate into tangible institutional and community impact.