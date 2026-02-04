Agba Congratulates Otu on Sun Governor of the Year Award, Honorary Doctorate

Martha Agba has congratulated the Governor of Cross River State, Senator Bassey Edet Otu, on his recent recognition as The Sun Newspaper’s Governor of the Year and the conferment of an honorary doctorate by Modibbo Adama University, Yola.

In a congratulatory message made available to journalists on Monday, Agba described the honours as a strong affirmation of Governor Otu’s purposeful leadership, visionary governance and unwavering commitment to the development of Cross River State.

She noted that the awards reflect the governor’s people-centred approach to governance, which prioritises inclusive development, institutional renewal and grassroots empowerment. According to her, these principles have continued to inspire public confidence and reposition the state on a path of sustainable growth.

Agba further stated that the recognitions go beyond personal achievement, representing the collective gains of an administration focused on unity, innovation and long-term impact. She commended Governor Otu for leading with humility, courage and clarity of purpose at a time when responsive and accountable leadership is most needed.

She wished the governor continued strength, divine wisdom and greater accomplishments as he remains steadfast in his service to Cross River State and the nation at large.