Tinubu: Nigeria Stands Ready With Africa, Global Partners To Deliver Secure, Affordable, Cleaner Energy

* Says energy remains central to peace, prosperity, global stability, unity among communities

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday reiterated Nigeria’s readiness to collaborate with African nations, global partners and the private sector to deliver cleaner, affordable, inclusive and more secure energy.

According to him, energy plays a critical role as the invisible force holding the modern world together, as well as the quiet architecture of balance among nations, the unseen hand that steadies economies and sustains societies.

The president stated this in Abuja while declaring open the 9th Nigeria International Energy Summit that was well attended by heads of delegation and senior government officials from across the globe, as well as leaders of international energy organizations, chief executives of global and indigenous energy companies, development finance institutions and representatives of host communities.

Tinubu, who was represented by Vice-President Kashim Shettima, observed that while energy remains central to peace, prosperity and global stability, Nigeria is focusing heavily on utilizing its vast gas reserves as a transition fuel and expanding renewable energy capacity.

“Energy must unite communities, stabilize economies and secure futures. It must power factories, illuminate homes, fuel innovation and build trust between government, investors and citizens.

“Nigeria stands ready to collaborate with Africa, global partners, and the private sector to deliver energy that is secure, affordable, cleaner and inclusive,” he declared.

The president recalled that even though his administration inherited an energy sector that was rich in potential in 2023, the sector was “constrained by inefficiencies, uncertainty, and prolonged underinvestment”.

“We set to work without fanfare, guided by the clear understanding that energy cannot be treated simply as an economic commodity if stability is our goal. Energy is a catalyst for national security, industrial growth, social inclusion and regional cooperation,” he noted.

Tinubu assured Nigerians that his government was fully committed to “building an energy system that delivers reliability, transparency, sustainability and shared prosperity”.

Outlining efforts by his administration to boost the energy sector, the president said his administration sustained and deepened the full implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, consolidating its role as the live wire of sector reform and strengthened regulatory institutions to ensure clarity of roles, transparency and investor confidence.

He further said: “Under our watch, Nigeria’s upstream activity recorded a historic rebound. Rig counts rose from eight rigs in 2021 to 69 rigs by late 2025, reflecting renewed exploration and drilling momentum.

“The sector secured Final Investment Decisions exceeding $8 billion, including major offshore gas developments involving global energy companies. Foreign direct investment into the oil and gas subsector rebounded strongly, driven by regulatory certainty, fiscal reforms, and improved operating conditions.”

Under his watch, Tinubu said crude oil theft, which had been a major constraint on production and revenue, declined significantly due to enhanced security coordination, surveillance and regulatory enforcement, adding that the efforts paid off, as they restored operational stability and improved Nigeria’s production reliability in international markets.

Apart from deliberate leadership appointments across key regulatory and development institutions that reinforced professionalism, accountability and institutional effectiveness, the president stated that: “Early reforms, most notably fuel subsidy removal and foreign exchange liberalization, repositioned the sector’s economics, improved market efficiency, and enhanced long-term investment attractiveness.

“While these measures required national sacrifice, they laid the foundation for sustainability, fiscal resilience, and investor confidence. Industry stakeholders and independent experts have described these reforms as transformational, aligning Nigeria’s energy sector with global best practices.”

Formally declaring the 9th Nigeria International Energy Summit open, Tinubu implored participants “to engage constructively, invest confidently and partner purposefully with Nigeria”.

Earlier, Gambian President, Adama Barrow, observed that Nigeria’s policies have implications far beyond its borders, noting that working together through strategic partnerships is key to regional solutions and energy security.

Also speaking, President of the Republic of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, maintained that Africa must cease to be merely an exporter of raw materials and focus on processing them for the betterment of future generations.

On his part, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, in a speech stated that in Africa, energy is not just about resources but about inclusive and sustainable prosperity.

He assured the audience that the National Assembly is ready to work with relevant stakeholders through legislative backing, agreeing that when the energy system works, the economy grows more resilient.

Also, the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, said the gathering was a call to action to make energy a champion for advancement.

He commended the Dangote Refinery, BUA, and other refiners for making significant investments in Nigeria’s energy sector.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo, noted that while collaboration is essential in building a reliable energy system, President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda is already positioning gas as a cornerstone of Nigeria’s energy security.

He said that the government was strengthening oil and gas stability while supporting regional integration and building on the meaningful gains recorded in the sector.

Speaking on behalf of the Independent Petroleum Producers Group (IPPG), the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Aradel Holdings Plc, Adegbite Falade, said gas production in Nigeria has grown significantly since 2025, with indigenous producers increasingly allowed to thrive.

According to him, under the leadership of Mr President, requisite reforms and executive orders have been approved, thereby increasing local ownership in the sector.

Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) of NNPC Ltd. (Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited), Mr. Bashir Bayo Ojulari, also lent his voice, stressing that Africa is at a turning point in the energy sector.

He said Nigeria is well positioned to lead this charge, with over 37 billion barrels of oil potential, making the country an emerging global energy powerhouse.