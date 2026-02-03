Stakeholders Call for Urgent Education Reforms to Tackle Youth Unemployment at disrupTED EduKate Africa Summit

Uzoma Mba

Over the weekend, some key stakeholders in Nigeria’s education sector called for urgent and scalable reforms to address the country’s rising youth unemployment.

They also stressed the need to strengthen technical education and deepen collaboration with the private sector to bridge widening skills gaps.

The call was made at the disrupTED EduKate Africa Summit 2026, a one-day leadership forum held at the University of Lagos, where participants examined the growing disconnect between educational outcomes and labour market demands.

The summit brought together education leaders, private sector operators and development advocates to promote adaptive learning, practical skills acquisition and innovative financing models for Africa’s education ecosystem.

Experts at the forum strongly advocated increased investment in technical and vocational education, noting that training programmes must be aligned with current industry realities and the evolving needs of the labour market.

They emphasised that Nigeria’s education system, particularly at the tertiary level, must urgently transition from certificate-driven learning to skills-based and experiential education that reflects global best practices.

Speakers at the summit included Ms Deby Okoh, Regional Manager at Brunel University of London; Mr Ashley Immanuel, Chief Operating Officer of Semicolon; Ms Olapeju Ibekwe, Chief Executive Officer of Sterling One Foundation; and education advocate, Mr Adetomi Soyinka.

The speakers underscored the importance of continuous learning, teacher retraining and comprehensive curriculum reform to prepare young people for an increasingly technology-driven global economy.

They stressed that apprenticeship schemes, internships and hands-on training should be fully integrated into academic curricula, warning that over-reliance on theoretical qualifications has continued to widen the employability gap among graduates.

In his remarks, Mr Tosin Adebisi, Director of EduKate Africa and convener of the summit, said the forum was designed to challenge what he described as the education sector’s rigid attachment to outdated methods.

According to him, innovation must remain central to education reform, noting that stakeholders must rethink teaching methods, learning processes and approaches to addressing persistent challenges such as access to education, financing and graduate employability.

Adebisi expressed confidence that sustainable solutions could be achieved through stronger collaboration among education institutions, the private sector and development organisations.

He added that the summit, co-convened with Mr. Francis Omorojie, was aimed at connecting stakeholders across sectors to close existing skills and opportunity gaps for young people.

Participants at the summit also urged parents and educators to promote lifelong learning, critical thinking and adaptability among youths, stressing that education systems must continue to evolve in line with global economic trends.

No fewer than 200 students from the University of Lagos, Lagos State University, Ojo, and other tertiary institutions participated in the summit, which was initially expected to host the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa.

In a welcome address, Prof. Olufemi Oloyede of the University of Lagos emphasised the need to shape young minds through innovation and positive thinking.

He noted that Africa’s development depends largely on the strategic use of its human and natural resources, as well as a shift towards creativity and innovation among its youth.