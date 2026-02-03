SIFAX Marine Targets Asset-Led Growth in 2026

…Positions for Stronger Participation in the Oil and Gas Market

Lagos, Nigeria, Monday, 26 January, 2026 – SIFAX Marine Services Limited has announced a far-reaching expansion strategy for 2026 aimed at driving asset-led growth and repositioning the company as a stronger contender in Nigeria’s offshore and oil and gas marine services market.

According to Afolabi Olayinka, Executive Director of SIFAX Marine, the plan marks a decisive shift from revenue growth driven mainly by rate increases to a more sustainable and scalable model built on vessel ownership and fleet expansion.

He said: “Our experience over the past year has made one thing very clear, sustainable and exponential growth will only come from deliberate investment in marine assets that we own and control. While rate adjustments supported revenue performance in the last financial year, the future of SIFAX Marine lies in building a strong owned fleet that gives us capacity, resilience, and long-term competitive advantage.”



To translate this vision into action, SIFAX Marine plans to acquire additional sea-going barges, creek vessels, and offshore support vessels. These assets are expected to significantly boost operational capacity, deepen market reach, and unlock higher-value contracts, particularly within the oil and gas sector.

By expanding its owned fleet, SIFAX Marine aims to retain more value within the business while offering clients greater consistency, responsiveness, and certainty in service delivery.



A central pillar of the 2026 strategy is increased participation in oil and gas projects. The company plans to acquire vessel types required for higher regulatory categorization, enabling it to access more opportunities on industry tender platforms and improve its prequalification prospects with major operators.

“Asset expansion is not just about growth, it is about readiness,” Olayinka explained. “Our focus is to ensure that SIFAX Marine is properly equipped to respond swiftly to market demand, especially in offshore support and oil and gas marine services where capacity, compliance, and reliability are critical.”