Presidency: FG Disburses N2.45trn To 36 States, FCT For Security, Infrastructure Between March 2024 and August 2025 

* Says interventions align with Tinubu’s 2025 budget of restoration

* Takes a swipe at ADC as Lagos tops global tech ranking

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Federal Government has disbursed the sum of N2.45 trillion to the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) between March 2024 and August 2025 to support security interventions and infrastructure development across the country.

Presidential spokesperson, Daniel Bwala, who made this public on Tuesday via his verified X handle, @BwalaDaniel, said the funds were released to enable states and the FCT to fix roads and bridges, improve schools and health facilities, and strengthen security operations in communities nationwide.

According to him, “Between March 2024 and August 2025 the Federal Government released a total of N2.45 trillion to the 36 states and the FCT for infrastructure and security projects.”

He explained that the support is already translating into tangible outcomes across the country, adding that: “This support is helping to fix roads and bridges, improve schools and health facilities, and strengthen security operations in communities across the country where Nigerians need results the most.”

Bwala stressed that the practice of federal support to states is consistent with global norms, noting that countries such as the United States routinely provide federal funding to state and local governments to support infrastructure, education, health and public safety.

He added that India and several other developed economies also deploy central government grants to help regions deliver major projects and essential services closer to the people.

He linked the interventions to the policy direction of the administration of President Bola Tinubu, particularly the 2025 Budget of Restoration, which prioritises securing peace, rebuilding prosperity and strengthening national development.

Under the budget framework, he said priority remains on security, infrastructure, health and education, with emphasis on transparency, accelerated delivery of energy, transport and public works, job creation and improved living standards.

Bwala added that sustained cooperation between the Federal Government and the states is critical to achieving a safer and more prosperous Nigeria.

“Under President Tinubu’s 2025 Budget of Restoration, Securing Peace, Rebuilding Prosperity, priority remains on security, infrastructure, health and education.

“The goal is clear to ensure transparent use of funds, accelerate energy, transport and public works, create jobs and improve living standards through strong cooperation between the Federal Government and the states for a safer, more prosperous Nigeria,” he further stated.

The Presidency also on Tuesday descended on opposition politicians, particularly those of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), following a new global technology ranking that placed Lagos as the world’s fastest-growing emerging tech ecosystem.

Reacting to the ranking in a post on his verified X handle, @aonanuga1956, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, submitted that opposition figures who habitually rely on negative statistics about Nigeria would be displeased by the latest international recognition.

According to the presidential spokesperson,

“ADC must not read this, desperate politicians, always on the lookout for negative statistics, will be unhappy that Tinubu’s Nigeria has recorded a global tech recognition.”

His remarks was sequel to the release of a global list by Global Statistics, which ranked Lagos number one among the world’s top 20 fastest-growing emerging technology ecosystems.

According to the ranking, Lagos topped the list ahead of major cities such as Istanbul in Türkiye, Pune and Mumbai in India, and Belo Horizonte in Brazil, among others across Asia, Africa and South America.

Onanuga framed the recognition as a rebuttal to what he described as persistent negative narratives about Nigeria’s economic and governance outlook, often advanced by opposition politicians.

The latest ranking reflects Lagos’ growing prominence in the global technology space, reflecting the strength of its startup ecosystem, innovation capacity and expanding role in the international digital economy.