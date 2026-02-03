Over 1000 Athletes Storm Abuja for NOGIG 2026

All is now set for the 2026 Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games (NOGIG 2026) which is holding from February 8 to 14 at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium (Package B), Abuja.

Already, teams representing the participating companies have started arriving Abuja and training ahead of the games.

According to the Chairman of the Media and Publicity sub-committee, Simon Nweke, contingents are officially expected to start arriving Abuja from February 4, 5th and 6th.

“Arrival depends on individual companies but we expect that from 4th till 6th of February, all the contingents will be in Abuja.,” Nweke said, adding, “As we speak, I know some teams are already camping in Abuja, training hard ahead of the games. Every team want to attain a podium finish, so we expect to see very competitive games and the best from our athletes.”

He further informed that over 1000 athletes representing the 15 participating companies will be on parade for the week-long multi-sports event which will feature sports like Chess, Scrabble, Snooker, Volleyball, Basketball, Badminton, Swimming, Tennis, Table Tennis, Football finals, Athletics, among others. The participating organisations include PTI, NNPCL, NUPRC, NMDPR, and NCDMB. Others are Renaissance Africa Energy Company Limited, OANDO, TotalEnergies, ND Western, Aradel Holdings, ExxonMobil, Shell (SNEPCO), Seplat, Chevron and NLNG.

Nweke disclosed that the LOC was working hand-in-hand with the various sports federations for technical assistance. “From the beginning, NOGIG has always partnered the sports federations to provide us with all the technical assistance like provision of referees, umpires and other technical officials for the smooth running of the games in accordance with the best practices. We play to the rules and we can’t deviate from that standard,” he said.