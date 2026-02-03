NSE President Calls for Engineering-based Solutions to Nigeria’s Insecurity

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Ali Rabiu, has urged Nigerian engineers to deploy innovation, systems thinking and technology-driven methodologies in supporting government efforts to address Nigeria’s persistent insecurity.

Rabiu made the statement at the inauguration of the 17th National Chairman of the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineers (NIMechE), Dr. Babagana Modu Tella, which held in Abuja.

He described the ceremony’s theme: “Insecurity in Nigeria: Engineering Approach for Effective and Efficient Solutions for National Development,” as a practical framework for professional intervention, noting that mechanical engineering particularly, and engineering discipline as a whole, is central to industrial growth, infrastructure resilience and national security systems.

The NSE President emphasised that insecurity should be treated as a complex system requiring multidisciplinary engineering solutions, including data analytics, surveillance technologies, local manufacturing capacity, logistics optimisation and sustainable infrastructure development.

“Engineering is fundamentally about problem-solving. Our engagement must be rooted in logic, structure, modelling and evidence-based reasoning to deliver sustainable solutions to complex security challenges,” he said.

The keynote speaker, Director-General of the Defence Industries Corporation of Nigeria (DICON), Maj. Gen. Babatunde Alaya, highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen indigenous defence manufacturing and optimise the deployment of military and paramilitary resources to ensure a secure environment for economic activities.

In his technical presentation, the guest speaker, Dr. Umar Buba Bindir, stressed the need for engineers to present implementable solutions embedded in social systems engineering and investment frameworks.

He noted that intentional engagement with leadership structures and institutions remains essential for translating engineering concepts into measurable security outcomes.