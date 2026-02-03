No Formidable Opposition in Katsina, Says Ex-Katsina SEMA Boss

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The former Executive Secretary of the Katsina State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Aminu Waziri, has declared that there is currently no formidable political opposition in Katsina State that would wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Waziri, who formally rejoined the APC Monday, told reporters that the ruling party’s consolidation at the ward and community levels, coupled with ongoing government programmes, has reduced the influence and visibility of rival parties.

“The reality on ground shows that there is no formidable opposition in Katsina State today. From the grassroots to the state level, the APC remains firmly in control, and the people continue to align with its leadership and policies,” he said.

He argued that many opposition members from his former party, African Democratic Congress (ADC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Accord Party have either joined the APC or are working closely with it, leaving their former platforms fragmented and disorganised.

According to the former SEMA boss, recent political developments and defections have further weakened opposition structures across the 34 local government areas of the state.

He attributed the trend to what he described as improved governance focus, expanded social interventions, and sectoral investments in areas such as education, security, agriculture, and local infrastructure by the Governor Dikko Umaru Radda-led administration.

Reacting to the claim, a member of ADC in the state, Dahiru Ibrahim, disagreed, insisting that opposition parties remain active and are re-organising ahead of 2027 generation election.

He said: “I can assure you that our party, ADC, has very strong and formidable structures across the 361 wards of Katsina State, and we are ready to retrieve power from the APC at both state and national levels.”

Describing Waziri’s claim as baseless and unfounded, Ibrahim said it is premature to conclude that there is no credible opposition, noting that political momentum can shift before election cycles.