NJI Lauds NERC on Power Sector Capacity Building for Judiciary

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Administrator of the National Judicial Institute (NJI), Justice Babatunde Adejumo (retd), has commended the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) for its sustained efforts in providing capacity-building programmes for judges on policies, regulations and reforms in the power sector.

Adejumo explained that the initiative has significantly improved the resolution of electricity-related disputes, a statement from the power sector regulator said.

Speaking during a visit to NERC in Abuja, the NJI administrator reaffirmed the institute’s commitment to continuous collaboration with NERC, describing the partnership as critical to ensuring informed and effective adjudication of power sector litigations.

“At the NJI, we are always there to partner with you on capacity building. We seek to deepen this collaboration so that it yields tangible results by ensuring that the courts are well-guided in resolving litigations within the power sector,” he said.

Chairman of NERC, Dr. Musiliu Oseni received the NJI team, along with NERC Vice Chairman, Dr Yusuf Ali; NERC Commissioner, Legal, Licensing and Compliance, Mr. Dafe Akpeneye, and some senior management officials of NERC.

Oseni noted that NERC remains committed to strengthening its partnership with the NJI through regular engagement and targeted training to equip judges with the requisite knowledge to handle electricity sector cases with ease and efficiency.

NERC Commissioner, Legal, Licensing and Compliance, Akpeneye, described the visit of the NJI Administrator as a significant step toward elevating the longstanding relationship between both institutions. He highlighted the positive impact of the annual seminar for judges, with a session slated for this February, highlighting marked improvements in litigation processes.

Akpeneye further disclosed that through the NJI platform and its linkages with the Federal High Court, a practice direction on electricity-related matters would soon be gazetted. He said the development is expected to further enhance the efficiency and consistency of power sector dispute resolution across the judiciary.