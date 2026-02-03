NISO: NNPC’s 350MW Project, SCADA Rollout Will Aid 8,500MW Grid  Generation

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) has described the ongoing 350MW NNPC’s Abuja Gas Independent Power Project (IPP) as a vital step toward achieving the national target of 8,500MW grid generation capacity by the end of 2026.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NISO, Mohammed Bello, spoke during an on-site assessment visit to the project location, a statement in Abuja from the agency said.

Leading a high-level management delegation, he evaluated the current stage of construction and identified key areas for enhanced collaboration to accelerate project completion and timely commissioning.

The visit also included an inspection of the Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) implementation site at the Gwagwalada transmission substation.

The team expressed confidence that before the end of 2026, the full electricity value chain, from generation through transmission to distribution will be integrated into a unified SCADA platform, enabling real-time visibility, improved grid monitoring, and enhanced system reliability and stability.

Meanwhile, NISO has been formally admitted into the West African Power Pool (WAPP), at the 20th Session of the WAPP General Assembly, marking a major milestone in Nigeria’s electricity sector reform and regional power integration efforts.

The admission took place in Togo, during the statutory General Assembly of WAPP, which convened electricity sector leaders, system operators and policymakers from across West Africa.

NISO’s participation was led by its management team under the leadership of Bello, who was present for the inauguration and formal admission proceedings, a statement by NISO stated.

“The decision to admit NISO reflects recognition of its mandate as Nigeria’s independent system and market operator, responsible for ensuring reliability, transparency and efficiency in the operation of the national electricity grid and electricity market. As a WAPP member, NISO will contribute to regional grid coordination, information sharing, system planning and the development of a competitive regional electricity market.

“The admission advances WAPP’s objective of integrating national power systems across the ECOWAS sub-region and strengthens Nigeria’s role in promoting grid stability, cross-border electricity trade and sustainable energy development in West Africa,” the statement added.