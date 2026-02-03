Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft Raids Criminals’ Hideout and Hands Over Illicit Substances to NDLEA

Chiemelie Ezeobi

The Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) BEECROFT has raided and dislodged a suspected criminals’ hideout in Gidan Drama, Agbo Malu area of Apapa, Lagos, following credible intelligence on drug-related activities in the area.

The operation was carried out on Saturday, 24 January 2026, by personnel of NNS BEECROFT after intelligence reports indicated the presence of suspected drug peddlers at the location.

Speaking during the handover of recovered items, the Commander of NNS BEECROFT, Rear Admiral Paul Ponfa Nimmyel, represented by the Executive Officer, Captain Idongesit Udoessien, disclosed that several illicit substances were recovered during the raid. The items included cannabis sativa, codeine and other banned substances.

Captain Udoessien, however, noted that no arrests were made as the suspected drug peddlers fled the area upon sighting the naval team.

He said the recovery of the illicit substances underscored the unwavering commitment of NNS BEECROFT to curtailing the spread and use of illegal drugs, particularly among young people, noting that drug abuse negatively affects health and poses a threat to national security.

“The success of this operation is a testament to the unrelenting efforts of NNS BEECROFT to enforce the mandate of Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, Admiralty Medal, to rid the Nigeria’s maritime environment of all forms of crime and criminality either singly or in collaboration with other security and law enforcement agencies’’ he said.

Accordingly, the recovered illicit substances were handed over to the Assistant Commander of Narcotics, Azu Charles, of the Festac Area Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Monday, 2 February 2026, for further necessary action.

The handover was witnessed by officers of NNS BEECROFT and NDLEA officials, as part of ongoing inter-agency collaboration to combat drug trafficking and related criminal activities.