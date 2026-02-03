NECA Inaugurates ESG Advisory Board

Lagos, Nigeria. February 1, 2026. The Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has successfully inaugurated its ESG Advisory Board, marking a significant milestone in advancing sustainable business practices, responsible governance, and long-term enterprise value across Nigeria’s private sector.

The Advisory Board brings together experienced professionals and industry leaders to provide strategic guidance, thought leadership, and practical insights on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) issues affecting businesses in Nigeria.

The Board comprises representatives from Access Bank Plc, Nigeria Bottling Company Plc, Small & Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Nestle Nigeria Plc, Sterling One Foundation, Dangote Industries Limited, Bank of Industry, Unilever Plc, IHS (Nigeria) Limited, Andersen in Nigeria, OLAM Agri, Seven Up Bottling Company and Bureau Veritas.

The Board is chaired by Mr. Femi Jaiyeola, Chief Risk Officer of Access Bank Plc, with Dr. Soromidayo George, Director, Corporate Affairs & Sustainability, Nigeria Bottling Company serving as Vice Chairman.

The inauguration was honoured by the presence of Julie Kazagui, Senior Specialist, Employers’ Activities Bureau for Employers representing the International Labour Organization (ILO), underscoring the importance of collaboration between employers, international institutions, and key stakeholders in promoting responsible and sustainable business practices.

NECA remains committed to supporting employers in embedding ESG principles into their operations, strengthening competitiveness, and contributing to sustainable economic development.

We congratulate all members of the Advisory Board and look forward to impactful engagements and outcomes.