Marwa Seeks Nationwide Backing for Alternative Development to Curb Illicit Drug Cultivation

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), has called for a coordinated national response to illicit drug cultivation, urging broad support for Nigeria’s newly introduced alternative development programme.

Marwa made the appeal at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, where he highlighted the need for sustained collaboration among government institutions, communities, development partners and the private sector to ensure the success of the initiative.

The alternative development programme, the first of its kind in Africa, was recently launched as a pilot scheme in three cannabis-producing communities — Ilu Abo, Ifon and Eleyewo — in Ondo State.

According to Marwa, the initiative is designed to address the root causes of illicit drug production by providing lawful and sustainable economic opportunities for the affected communities.

Explaining the strategy, the NDLEA boss said the programme extends beyond replacing cannabis with other crops, adding that it promotes rural economic growth, strengthens agricultural value chains, improves food security and reduces the pressure on law enforcement and the criminal justice system.

He noted that the approach also contributes to peace and social stability in areas previously linked to drug-related crime.

Marwa, while describing the pilot phase as encouraging, said the level of acceptance by host communities and traditional leaders demonstrated the effectiveness of community-driven solutions.

He explained that residents have embraced the programme as a dignified pathway to improved livelihoods, reduced poverty and enhanced local security.

Marwa stressed that Nigeria’s drug challenge, particularly cannabis cultivation and use, necessitated a shift from enforcement-only measures to development-focused interventions endorsed by the United Nations.

He cited findings from the 2018 National Drug Use Survey, which indicated that over 14 million Nigerians had used psychoactive substances within a one-year period, with cannabis accounting for the highest level of use.

He further revealed that cannabis remains the most prevalent illicit drug in Nigeria, with millions of users nationwide and thousands of hectares of land under cultivation, particularly in forested areas of the South-west.

According to him, these cultivation sites are often linked to organized criminal networks that supply both local and cross-border markets.

The NDLEA chairman warned that widespread cannabis production and consumption pose serious public health, social and security risks, especially for young people.

He disclosed that more than three-quarters of all illicit drugs seized by the agency in the last five years were cannabis, underscoring the scale of the problem.

Despite the challenge, Marwa expressed optimism that the alternative development programme could significantly reduce illicit cultivation if backed by strong political will and sustained stakeholder support.

He emphasized that the initiative aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, particularly in the areas of security, agriculture and community development.

Marwa commended both local and international partners for supporting the pilot project, including the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, agricultural research institutions and development organizations from several countries.

He also acknowledged the support of the Ondo State Government and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.

He called on communities affected by illicit drug cultivation to work closely with the NDLEA in building legal, productive and secure livelihoods, describing the programme as a people-focused intervention aimed at safeguarding Nigeria’s future.