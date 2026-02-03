Lookman Sets Record as First English-born Player to Feature in Europe’s ‘Big Four’ Leagues

*Says ‘thank you’ to Atalanta fans for making him “the best version of myself”

Duro Ikhazuagbe with agency report

Following Atletico Madrid’s confirmation that they have signed Super Eagles forward, Ademola Lookman, from Atalanta, the 2024 African Player of the Year has become the first English-born player to have played in the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A and La Liga.

The deal is reportedly worth €40 million (€35 million plus five million euros in add-ons). Lookman himself will earn around €10 million over the four years deal.

According to BBC, only 21 players have done so, while only three – Christian Poulsen, Justin Kluivert and Stevan Jovetic – have featured in all of Europe’s “big five” leagues, which also includes France’s Ligue 1.

The London-born 28-year-old has played in Serie A since 2022, scoring 55 times and making 27 assists following a move from Bundesliga club RB Leipzig.

His goals included a hat-trick in the Europa League finalagainst Bayer Leverkusen in 2024, which secured the club’s first European trophy.

In 2024, he was named African Footballer of the Yearand was also the only African player on the men’s Ballon d’Or shortlist that year, finishing 14th.

He represented England at youth level, winning the Under-20 World Cup in 2017, before making his debut for Nigeria in 2022.

Atletico, who are third in Spain’s top flight and trail leaders Barcelona by ten points, announced they had agreed a deal with Atalanta on Monday before confirming that Lookman has signed until June 2030 on transfer deadline day.

He began his career at Charlton Athletic, playing his first game in 2015, before moving to Everton two years later, where he scored on his Premier League debut. Following a successful loan spell, he then moved permanently to Leipzig in July 2019.

He then had season-long loans with Fulham and Leicester City before making the switch to Italy.

Meanwhile, Lookman has said goodbye to Atalanta after he signed for Spanish club Atletico Madrid yesterday.

The Super Eagles star said the Italian team welcomed him warmly and pushed him to be “the best version of myself”.

He also highlighted the Europa League conquest in 2023, the first major trophy of Atalanta in 61 years and scoring a hat-trick on “a night none of us will ever forget” as well as being crowned African Player of the Year in 2024 as an Atalanta player.

He reserved special praise for the Atalanta fans.

“To the fans, your passion, your belief, your energy meant everything,” he commended.

“From day one, you stood by me and by this team through every moment. Your passion, your voices, your belief never faded and together we achieved.

“Every cheer, every banner, every away trip meant something. Thank you for making Bergamo feel like home and for giving me memories I’ll carry forever,” Lookman concluded in his goodbye message to Atalanta fans posted on social media on Monday evening.

