‘Lagos is a Pacesetter in Justice Administration’

With over 20 million citizens, Lagos is unarguably the most populous State in Nigeria. With this comes, the inevitable challenges of administering justice. From petty crimes to capital offences, the wheels of justice keep running as smoothly as many would not expect, in such a cosmopolitan and ethnically diverse State. In the first interview of 2026 with Onikepo Braithwaite and Jude Igbanoi, Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Mr Lawal Pedro, SAN, fondly called “Peddy”, affirmed that he is undaunted in spite of these humongous challenges. He also spoke about the humble strides he has achieved in the past two and a half years, in the areas of access to justice, law review, digitalisation, and the welfare of judicial officers. He also took time to clarify some misconceptions about the recent demolition of properties in some parts of the State, particularly Makoko

Kindly, give us a brief overview of the agenda you set for yourself and your Ministry, in terms of improving justice delivery in Lagos State, when you assumed the position of Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice. What have you achieved so far, in this regard? Lagos has always been seen as a pace setter in the administration of justice sector, how have you lived up to this reputation?

When I assumed office as Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, my agenda was firmly anchored on strengthening the rule of law, improving access to justice, modernising justice delivery, and positioning the justice sector as a catalyst for governance, security, and economic growth, in alignment with Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu’s THEMES+ Agenda, particularly the Governance and Security pillar.

My agenda is classified into 5 pillars as follows:

• P- Promote the rule of law and access to justice

• E- Enforcement of laws and regulations

• D- Decongestion of Custodial and Correctional Facilities

• D- Delivery of quality civil and criminal justice system

• Y- Youths engagement with law and order

What I did was to recognise Lagos State’s complex, populous, and commercially vibrant megacity status and therefore, adopted a sector-wide reform approach. This culminated in the Lagos Justice Sector Reform Summit, themed “Enhancing the Administration of Justice for Economic Growth, Investment Protection and Security”. The Summit produced actionable recommendations across civil justice, criminal justice, law enforcement, and property rights, which are now being implemented through a dedicated Reform Implementation Committee.

Key achievements include:

• Completion and deployment of the Lagos State Criminal Information System (LSCIS), for real-time tracking of inmates and criminal cases.

• Introduction of the Administration of Civil Justice Bill, now in the House of Assembly for passage into law. The objective is aimed at having civil cases concluded, within 12-18 months.

• Introduction of amendment to the Tenancy Law of Lagos State. Tho PO ii Bill is also pending in the House of Assembly. The objective is to encourage real estate investment in housing development, while balancing landlord-tenant rights as well as having tenancy matters concluded in our courts within 3-6 months.

• Expansion of court infrastructure, including the new Commercial Court at Tapa and renovation of the J.I.C. Taylor Court Complex with 22 courtrooms.

• Passage and enforcement of critical laws on consumer protection, organ harvesting, witness protection, enforcement training, institute fire and rescue services, among others.

• Significant expansion of access-to-justice institutions such as OPD, CMC, and DCR.

These reforms collectively reinforce Lagos’ reputation, as a pacesetter in justice administration.

What innovations have you introduced? For one, the Lagos State DNA Lab, which had a high European Standard rating, but was unfortunately destroyed during the 2020 #EndSARS Protest, has the Lab been rebuilt?

Innovation remains central, to my reform agenda. I have prioritised technology, data-driven decision-making, and institutional strengthening. On forensic capacity, the Lagos State DNA and Forensic Centre, originally established in 2017 and rated European standards, was unfortunately vandalised during the 2020 #EndSARS protests, with damages exceeding $7 Million. While the main facility is undergoing phased restoration, we have put in place a stop-gap operational solution by renovating and converting the canteen of the facility, to ensure continuity of minor forensic services and collection of samples for onward transmission abroad. This ensures that criminal investigations, prosecutions, and judicial processes are not stalled

What have you done regarding access to justice for the common man, legal aid, law reform, codifying and updating Lagos State laws?

My idea is to treat access to justice as a fundamental right, and not a privilege. It is in this light that the Office of the Public Defender (OPD) and Citizens Mediation Centre (CMC) were upgraded to a full-fledged Bureau with a Permanent Secretary to the head of each Bureau. I must thank the Head of Service of Lagos State, Mr Bode Agoro and Mr. Governor, Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu, for their approval and support. The Bureau of Public Defendant (BPD) has increased its scope of pro-bono services to indigents and vulnerable members of the public, to access justice. The Citizens Mediation Bureau (CMB) has also increased mediation services in all the Divisions of the State thereby, reducing the number of disputes that would have found their way to the courts.

With respect to updating Lagos State laws. The last update by way of compilation of Laws of Lagos State, was in 2015. Presently, through the Lagos State Law Reform Commission (LAWRECOM), I have embarked on updating the Laws of Lagos State, particularly from 2016 to 2025. In addition, the Laws of Lagos State 2015 which were out of stock, has been re-printed for sale to members of the Public, while the online version is available on the website of LAWRECOM. About 70 of the Laws have recently been translated to Yoruba Language, to deepen legal literacy. Both the Hard copies and on line version, will be made public this year.

What are you doing to improve the welfare and conditions of service of judicial officers in your State? Should Judges be given judicial/clerical assistants to ease their work and research? How can this be attained?

The use of judicial and research assistants, is globally recognised as best practice. I can confirm to you that Judges in Lagos State have judicial assistants, and same has been extended to the Magistracy. Judicial officers’ welfare, is fundamental to their independence and efficiency. While respecting constitutional boundaries, Lagos State continues to support the Judiciary through:

• Court infrastructure development and renovation.

• Judicial housing and logistics.

• Technology deployment for research, case management, and virtual proceedings.

There has a gale of property demolitions in various parts of Lagos in the past few months spreading sorrow, tears and blood. There were the Mende and Oworonsoki demolitions, then the most recent, Makoko, rendering many families homeless. It has been said that Lagos State Government paid little or inadequate compensation. What informed or necessitated these chain of events, especially if the owners of these properties claimed they didn’t violate any laws?

Lagos State operates strictly under the rule of law, and respect for the human rights of the citizens. Rule of law, in my view, is where everyone ensures voluntary compliance with Laws, Regulations and due process, and this includes the government and the governed. In addition, where there is breach or violation of a law, regulation or due process sanction must follow by efficient and effective enforcement. Without enforcement, laws and regulation are meaningless, and we begin to lose our value as people.

However, in the process of enforcement of laws and regulations in the State, one disturbing trend I have observed is that some members of the public, NGOs and even media resort to sentiments, emotion, ethnicity and sometimes blackmail, to prevent Government officials from the enforcement of the law of the State. You will agree with me that, government has the responsibility and duty to balance private interests with public interest, public safety, environmental sustainability, and urban order. Sentiments cannot override legality. I can assure you that any demolition of property or structure in Lagos State, complied with law and regulations. And, anyone who feels otherwise is at liberty to challenge the validity of the demolition and seek damages, instead of protest and demonstration on the streets, to the prejudice of other citizens’ fundamental and economic rights.

The Urban and Regional Planning Law and Regulations of the State, requires any one intending to construct a building or structure to obtaining building permit or approval before construction from appropriate Agency of the State, and failure to do so would render the construction illegal and liable to be removed. I therefore, wonder why enforcement of the law attracts condemnation of Government, as if it is right for any person to wake up one day and construct building on any land including drainage alignments, on water ways, and road set backs without approval.

The Makoko demolition was done after necessary statutory notices were served, and as stated by Mr Governor, the place was cleared for the benefits of the inhabitants. The illegal structures were under the power line, which constitutes a very great danger to the people. Furthermore, the entire environment is not fit for human habitation, as there is no provision for waste management. That means our water is polluted and marine lives impacted, to the detriment of the wellbeing of other citizens.

Removal or demolitions of illegal structures or development especially on road setbacks, waterways, and unsafe locations, do not attract compensation under the law. Payment of compensation to the owners of such property, would amount to Government encouraging illegality. However, the Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Olushola Sanwo-Olu, in his magnanimity has directed payment of money to some people affected by demolition on compassionate grounds, and not as of right or entitlement.

The notorious issue of the DPP’s advice being awaited, has been accused of being responsible for the seemingly endless delays in criminal prosecutions in Lagos State. Is this really the case, or are there other reasons? You have been Solicitor-General and Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Justice. Now as A-G, what have you done to improve on this, to reduce delays?

That is not correct, most of the time, the DPP’s Legal Advice is said to be or being awaited, the Police Case file which contains the report of investigation to be advised on,,may not have been transferred to DPP’s Office.

Since my assumption of office, I have made it a policy that Police duplicate case files are promptly transferred from the Police, and on receipt, they are given utmost priority by Counsel in the Directorate of Public Prosecution. The threshold is a maximum of two weeks – expect there is need for further information from the Police or any other law enforcement agency responsible for the investigation of the crime. More so, through the Lagos Criminal Information System (LCIS) issuance of legal advice can be monitored by the Magistrate.

Therefore, other factors are responsible for the delay in criminal trials, such as non-availability of witnesses particularly Police investigators, lack of legal representation for the Defendants, logistics and manpower constraints, which are already being addressed

Many genuine and bonafide property owners in Lagos State have expressed frustration over the long and interminable period it takes for them to get a Certificate of Occupancy. Since your office is responsible for issuing them, what have you done to improve the process?

Let me make a clarification, my office is not responsible for processing and issuance of C of O, that is the duty of the Lands Bureau. It is only at the end of the process that the C of O will be brought to my table for my signature, and this I do on behalf of the Governor of the State who delegated his power to me as the Attorney-General of the State. But, this delegation is restricted to private C of Os on private land as the Governor retains his power in respect of C of O for State land. I agree that delay in the issuance of C of O in the State is frustrating to the people, but the causes are now being addressed frontally.

Lagos is unarguably the most populous State in Nigeria. She therefore, comes with her unique challenges, with the expectant high rate of crimes and other vices. As the Chief Law Officer of the State, how prepared are you with your prosecutorial machinery in battling crime? What is the success rate of convictions?

The Lagos State Ministry of Justice, has the largest prosecutorial machinery in Nigeria. The administration of criminal justice system in the State is efficient and affective, despite the huge number of criminal cases filed everyday in courts. Last year alone, 4,477 criminal informations were filed in the High Court and 1,403 judgements were obtained during the same period, including plea bargains. These judgements include, high-profile cases of murder, rape, other sexual offences, kidnapping and Police brutality. Our focus is justice, not just convictions, ensuring due process, victim protection, and public confidence.

Why is it that Lagos State does not seem to be a part of the Àmòtèkun initiative of the South West Governors? Is open grazing allowed in Lagos State?

For the record, before the advent of the Àmòtèkun, in the South Western States, Lagos State has adopted a security architecture suited to its urban reality, focusing on intelligence-driven policing, neighbourhood safety structures, and inter-agency collaboration by the establishment of Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps. It should be noted that, Lagos State, though part of South West, is unique and different from other States and therefore, requires a different local security outfit, but ever willing to share intelligence reports with other South West States.

On the issue of open grazing in Lagos State, this is not permissible and not encouraged, in the interest of public safety, order, and peaceful coexistence.

Mobile Courts became quite handy in the administration of justice in Lagos; but, in recent times, their impact is not being felt. Not much is heard about mobile courts anymore, and they are hardly seen around now. What happened?

Mobile courts remain operational in the State, but have been repositioned for effectiveness in the trial of special offences. Perhaps, the increasing population in the State, made its impact less. In the last year alone:

• Over 71,000 offenders were tried and sanctioned for traffic and environmental offences.

• Most of whom were sentenced to perform community service, thereby reducing the number of convicts that would have been sent to correctional facilities.

The emphasis has shifted to structured enforcement, restorative justice, and compliance.

The Office of the Lagos State Attorney-General is the largest in the country, and it is on record to have the highest number of Lawyers spread over many departments and directorates. Most visibly are the Office of the Public Defender and Citizens Rights Centre. Kindly, share with us the thrust of the work of these departments, and how you manage to coordinate and harmonise their operations?

We have a reporting channel in the Ministry of Justice, which is administratively headed by the Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary who reports to me. I equally have capable hands, that support the office of the Attorney-General. Coordination of activities of directorates, departments, agencies and units under the Ministry is achieved through:

• Clear mandates and reporting structures.

•Regular inter-departmental reviews.

• Digital workflow systems (EDMS).

• Policy harmonisation under a unified justice reform framework.

Each unit retains autonomy with respect to its core mandate, while aligning with common objectives of the Ministry

What is your take on the ongoing debate on whether the office of the Attorney-General should be split from that of the Commissioner for Justice?

This is a constitutional and policy issue. While separation may have theoretical merits, Lagos has demonstrated that a unified office can function effectively where professionalism, institutional safeguards, and accountability are strong.

With fast advancement in Information Technology, Lagos is said to be gradually moving towards e-filing of cases and electronic recording by Judges. How prepared is your Ministry for these advancements in technology, and its concomitant challenges?

In Lagos State, I can confirm that we have established e-filing of cases and electronic recording of proceedings, in most of our courts. The Ministry is also fully committed to digital transformation through:

• EDMS deployment. This has been done in Commercial Department, and our Directorate of Advisory Services.

• Support for e-filing and virtual hearings. The Directorate of Public Prosecution has, for the past 4 years, been actively filing its processes electronically and has also been conducting virtual hearings. Already, we have a template in the Ministry of Justice, and moving forward, plans are in motion to have a fully equipped virtual hearings rooms in the Ministry.

Has the landmark Supreme Court decision regarding Local Government funds, been implemented in Lagos? If so, how is it working?

The decision of the Supreme Court, is a reinforcement of the process already in place in Lagos State. Therefore, the State supports financial autonomy of local governments. Lagos State has always operated strictly within constitutional parameters, and will continue to engage stakeholders to ensure lawful, orderly, and sustainable compliance with the judgement of the Supreme Court

Thank you Honourable Attorney-General.