FG Reaffirms Resolve to Reposition Livestock Sector, Inaugurates Technical Sub-Committee

James Emejo in Abuja





The Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Bagudu, yesterday inaugurated the National Economic Council (NEC) Technical Sub-Committee on Livestock Development, reaffirming the federal government’s commitment to repositioning the livestock sector as a key driver of economic growth, food security, and national cohesion.

Bagudu explained that the sub-committee was established to harmonise existing policy frameworks and accelerate the development of an actionable roadmap for consideration and adoption by the National Economic Council.

He recalled that NEC had previously established a high-level committee on livestock development chaired by the Governor of Kebbi State, Dr. Nasir Idris, with governors from the six geopolitical zones, relevant ministers, and the co-chair of the Presidential Committee on Livestock Development as members.

Bagudu who chairs the sub-committee, Bagudu explained that, given the urgency of the task and the tight schedules of state governors, the NEC approved the formation of a technical subcommittee under his chairmanship to oversee the process effectively.

He said, “Our task is not to reinvent the wheel. A substantial body of work already exists. What is required now is to distil these reports into a clear, practical implementation roadmap that the National Economic Council can adopt without delay.”

He noted President Bola Tinubu’s strong personal dedication to livestock development, calling it a strategic change in Nigeria’s economic and agricultural policy.

According to him, “Mr President has consistently emphasised that livestock is not a marginal activity but a central economic driver for food security, agricultural productivity, and inclusive growth. His decision to personally chair the Presidential Committee on Livestock Development reflects this clarity of purpose.”

He further noted that establishing a stand-alone Ministry of Livestock Development emphasised the administration’s commitment to treating livestock as a strategic economic sector rather than a subsidiary function.

The minister stated that the President’s active engagement with the National Economic Council aligns with Nigeria’s constitutional federal structure, which assigns responsibility for agriculture and food security — including livestock development — to the federal, state, and local governments.

He said, “Livestock development requires collaboration across all tiers of government. As the institution mandated to coordinate national development planning, this ministry acts as the secretariat of our federal system, ensuring that national plans, budgets, and programmes are aligned, mutually reinforcing, and implemented collaboratively rather than in isolation.”

Highlighting available financing and programme options, Bagudu referenced initiatives such as the World Bank–supported Livestock Productivity and Resilience Support (L-PRES) Project, NG-CARES, the Nigeria for Women Programme, and the Renewed Hope Ward-Based Development Plan, which aims to identify and support economic opportunities across Nigeria’s 8,809 wards.

He urged state commissioners to take ownership of the process, emphasising that widespread acceptance of the committee’s recommendations by the NEC would facilitate the mobilisation of extra resources from states and local authorities, while also attracting development partners, impact investors, and private-sector involvement through better policy coherence and lower investment risks.

Addressing the sensitivities often linked to livestock production, the minister stated that the sub-committee’s work should help reframe the sector as a driver of prosperity rather than a source of conflict.

Earlier, in his remarks, the Director overseeing the Office of the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Sampson Ebimaro, described the meeting as a crucial step in advancing the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu administration.

In a statement, Ebimaro pointed out that food security is closely linked to economic growth and development, and added that the Federal Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning remains dedicated to coordinating national efforts to attain sustainable outcomes.

Other members of the subcommittee included the Permanent Secretary of Budget and Economic Planning, represented by the Director of International Cooperation, Dr Sampson Ebimaro; SSA to the President on Agribusiness, Mr. Kingsley Uzoma; Commissioner for Cross River Budget and Planning, Dr Micheal Odere; his Kebbi and Niger States counterparts, Dr Abba Kalgo and Mr Mustapha Ndajiwo; and Director of Special Duties, Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, Dr Gloria Ahmed.

Others included: the National Project Coordinator, LPRES, Dr Sanusi Abubakar; the Executive Director of Niger Foods, Mr Ola Oloyede; Livestock Systems Specialist and Policy Advisor and member of PLRIC, Dr Winnie Lai-Solarin; and the Minister of Livestock, Alhaji Idi Maiha.