FCTA Pledges Stronger Measures to Tackle Snakebite, Emergency Incidents

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has pledged to strengthen prevention, emergency response and healthcare standards to reduce snakebite incidents across the territory.

The Mandate Secretary, Health Services and Environment Secretariat, FCTA, Dr Adedolapo Fasawe, made this commitment while expressing condolences to the family of Ms. Ifunanya Lucy Nwangene, who died following neurotoxic complications from a snakebite.

“I express my deepest condolences to the family of Ms. Ifunanya Lucy Nwangene over this painful and distressing loss,” Dr Fasawe said. “The death of a promising young life is deeply tragic, and I share in the family’s grief. Such medically preventable deaths must be taken seriously, with strengthened measures put in place to prevent a recurrence.”

She described snakebite as a largely preventable public health emergency, noting that snakes often inhabit rainforests, grasslands, farms and semi arid areas, and may hide near human dwellings in search of food or shelter.

“In Nigeria, highly venomous species such as cobras, vipers and puff adders are present. As a rule, all snakebites must be treated as venomous until proven otherwise,” she stated.

Dr Fasawe urged residents of the FCT to adopt preventive measures, including wearing protective clothing while farming or walking through tall grass, avoiding dark areas or using flashlights at night, clearing debris around homes, sealing possible entry points, and refraining from handling snakes.

“In the event of a bite, residents should remain calm, immobilise the affected limb below heart level, remove constrictive items, gently clean the wound and proceed immediately to a hospital with antivenom,” she said. “Harmful practices such as cutting or sucking the wound, applying tourniquets, ice or herbal remedies must be avoided.”

Reassuring residents, Dr Fasawe said various types of anti snake venom are widely available across FCTA owned hospitals and public health facilities.

“Stocking decisions are guided by collaboration with veterinary doctors who help identify the most common snake species and venom strains in the FCT,” she explained. “Based on this, polyvalent and multivalent antivenoms are maintained, centrally stored at the Abuja Central Medical Stores and directly managed by the Secretariat to ensure quality, cold chain integrity and availability.”

She stressed that prompt treatment remains critical. “While antivenom is most effective when administered early, it does not guarantee recovery, especially where neurotoxic symptoms have already manifested. This underscores the need for rapid evacuation to a health facility,” she said.

According to her, the FCTA has strengthened emergency response through expanded road networks and the recent procurement and deployment of 12 ambulances equipped to handle emergencies.

“Our hospitals provide antivenom administration, immobilisation without tourniquets, monitoring for adverse reactions and supportive care,” Dr Fasawe noted. “Tertiary care services, including intensive care admission, airway management, coagulation monitoring and blood transfusion, are also available across FCT hospitals.”

Dr Fasawe warned that all healthcare facilities, both public and private, must strictly adhere to approved clinical protocols.

“Monitoring and enforcement will be intensified, and any facility found negligent will face sanctions,” she said.

She advised residents to contact the FCT Emergency Medical System and Ambulance Services in emergencies through 090157892931 or 090157892932.

“The FCTA remains resolute in strengthening emergency systems, enforcing quality healthcare standards and protecting the lives of all residents of the Federal Capital Territory,” Dr Fasawe added.