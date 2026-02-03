FAAC Disburses N1.969trn to FG, States, LGs as December Revenue Hits N2.585tn

Ndubuisi Francis in Abuja





The three tiers of government yesterday received a total sum of N1.969 trillion as Federation Account Revenue for December 2025, as the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) held its first monthly meeting for 2026, in Abuja.

The disbursed amount of N1.969 trillion indicated about N41 billion increase over the N1 928 trillion shared in the preceding month of November 2025.

The Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) confirmed the disbursement via a statement issued by its

Director, Press and Public Relations, Bawa Mokwa, citing a communique from the FAAC meeting.

According to the statement, the N1.969 trillion total distributable revenue comprised statutory revenue of N1.084 trillion, Value Added Tax (VAT) revenue of N846.507 billion, and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) revenue of N38.110 billion.

While the sum of N1.969 trillion was shared to the various tiers, the gross revenue for the reference month was N2.585 trillion, with total deduction for cost of collection standing at N104.697 billion, while total transfers, refunds, and savings totalled N511.585 billion.

From the N1.969 trillion total distributable revenue in the month, the federal government received the sum of N653.500 billion, the state governments shared N706.469 billion, the local governments received N513.272 billion, while the sum of N96.083 billion, being 13 per cent of mineral revenue, was shared with the benefiting state as derivation revenue.

Gross statutory revenue collected for the month was N1.631 trillion, which was N105.202 billion lower than the sum of N1.736 trillion generated in November 2025.

A gross revenue of N913.957 billion was also generated from VAT, which was higher than the N563.042 billion raked in from the revenue source in the preceding month by N350.915 billion.

On the N1.084 trillion distributable statutory revenue, Mokwa stated that the federal government got N520.807 billion, the state governments and local governments shared N264.160 billion and N203.656 billion respectively, while the sum of N96.083 billion was distributed to minerals-producing states as 13 per cent of mineral revenue.

Also, from the N846.507 billion distributable VAT revenue, the federal government received N126.976 billion, state governments got N423.254 billion, while N296.277 billion was distributed to the local governments

The federal government received N5.717 billion shared from the N38.110 billion Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), the state governments got N19.055 billion and the local government, N13.338 billion.

In the month under review, revenues generated from Companies Income Tax (CIT)/CGT and STD, Import Duty and Value Added Tax (VAT) significantly increased while Oil and Gas Royalty, CET Levies and Fees marginally increased.

The FAAC reported that Excise Duty, Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT)/Hydrocarbon Tax (HT) and Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL) considerably declined in December 2025.