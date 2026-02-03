DSS Arraigns Ex-AGF Malami, Son Over Terrorism Financing, Illegal Firearms

The Department of State Services (DSS) on Tuesday arraigned the immediate past Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami (SAN), and his son, Abdulaziz Abubakar Malami, before the Federal High Court in Abuja over alleged terrorism financing and unlawful possession of firearms.

The defendants were arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik on a five-count charge bordering on terrorism financing, aiding and abetting terrorism, and illegal possession of firearms and ammunition. Both pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

According to the charge sheet, Malami alone was named in Count One, which accused him of knowingly abetting terrorism financing by allegedly refusing to prosecute terrorism financiers whose case files were forwarded to his office during his tenure as Attorney General of the Federation. The offence was said to be contrary to Section 26(2) of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022.

Counts Two to Five were jointly filed against Malami and his son. The DSS alleged that the duo, sometime in December 2025, unlawfully possessed a Sturm Magnum 17-0101 firearm, 16 rounds of Redstar AAA 5.20 live ammunition, and 27 expended cartridges at their residence in Gesse Phase II, Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area of Kebbi State. The offences were said to contravene provisions of the Terrorism (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, and the Firearms Act, 2004.

Following their plea, prosecuting counsel, Dr. C. S. Eze, applied for the defendants to be remanded in DSS custody pending the commencement of trial. However, lead defence counsel, S. A. Alua, SAN, made an oral application for bail on behalf of the defendants.

In her ruling, Justice Abdulmalik held that the Federal High Court, being a court of record, could only entertain a formal written application for bail. She accordingly declined the oral application.

The matter was thereafter adjourned to February 20 for hearing of the bail application and possible commencement of trial.