Azikel Group CEO Gets St.Kitts and Nevis’ Highest Diplomatic Status

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa





President of Azikel Group, Dr. Azibapu Eruani, has received the highest Diplomatic Status in the Caribbean Countries of the Americas as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of St. Kitts and Nevis.

The ceremony and investiture held on January 27, 2026, s statement said, had in attendance senior government officials and cabinet ministers at the Government Headquarters, church streets, Bassetterre, St. Kitts and Nevis.

At the official ceremony, Dr. Terrence Drew, Prime Minister of the Republic of Kitts and Nevis, conferred Eruani with the official diplomatic passport together with his spouse.

The prime minister said that Eruani had made significant contributions towards the growth of industries in Nigeria, Africa and across the globe, eco-prosperity and energy sustainability, explaining that the bestowal is the highest diplomatic role in the country.

Drew submitted that the Caribbean countries of the Americas need to stimulate industrialisation and development, and that Eruani would lead its economic diplomacy, investment promotion, development/industrialisation and in promoting sustainable development and diplomacy.

He posited that the bilateral ties would be beneficial to the Republic of Kitts and Nevis and the Caribbean countries of the Americas with a projected increase in foreign investment, capital inflows, which will culminate in economic growth, job creation, diversification of the economy into technology, renewable energy and manufacturing.

Drew said that the benefits also include stronger diplomatic ties, advocacy in international and regional forums, strengthened policy formation and institutional capacity through external collaboration, as well as strategic partnerships and alliances with countries and international organizations.

He expressed his appreciation and lauded Eruani for the notable success made in several business developments and his accomplishments in leading the new industrialisation and economic prosperity of Nigeria and Africa.

Responding, Eruani assured the prime minister of his resolve to commit his personality, achievements, business acumen and his international network in ensuring that the goals and objectives assigned to him are achieved.

These, he said, include modern industrialisation, economic diplomacy, sustainable development and wealth creation in the Republic of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Caribbean countries in the Americas.