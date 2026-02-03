As APC Prepares for March, 2026 National Convention…

The ruling All Progressives Congress has commenced preparation for the forthcoming congresses and national convention of the party scheduled to hold in March, 2026. Adedayo Akinwale reports.

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) last Wednesday reviewed and endorsed the proposed timetable and institutional framework as approved by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the forthcoming Ward, Local Government, State, Zonal Congresses, and the National Convention.

It would be recalled that the ruling party announced that its national convention would be held between 27th and 28th March, 2026.

However, at the 183rd meeting of the National Working Committee of the party, the ruling party, however, made changes and adjustments to the Congress schedule.

It said the Ward Congresses will now hold on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, with the National Convention taking place from March 27th to 28th, 2026.

Surprisingly, APC said Osun, Ekiti, Rivers and the Federal Capital Territory, would be excluded from the upcoming Congress.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka while briefing newsmen said: “With respect to the exceptions for those states, Osun, Ekiti, FCT, and Rivers, there are two explanations. One, Ekiti, Osun, and FCT have upcoming elections. So we are exempting them in order for the elections to hold, and then congresses will then be scheduled in those states subsequently.

“With respect to Rivers, you will recall that we had congresses, off-season, off-cycle congresses in Rivers state last year. The tenure of that executive that was elected at that congress is still subsisting, and therefore we must wait for that tenure to conclude before we then schedule fresh congresses in River state.

The ruling party added that zonal congresses are scheduled to hold on March 18 across the zones, while appeals would be held on March 23.

The congresses and the national convention are in pursuant to the provisions of Article 11: A(i-xiii), and Article 17(i) of the party’s constitution.

With the governors of the party giving their greenlight for the congresses and national convention to hold as scheduled, the question on the lips of many is how the party intends to manage the outcome of the congresses and convention ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“The Forum reviewed and endorsed the proposed timetable and institutional framework as approved by NEC for the forthcoming Ward, Local Government, State, Zonal Congresses, and the National Convention,” the chairman of Progressive Governors Forum, Senator Hope Uzodinma said.

Concerned APC Stakeholders Forum has, however, called on President Bola Tinubu, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, and party elders to uphold the existing zoning arrangement in the interest of unity, equity, and justice ahead of the 2026 national convention.

Its Convener, Dr. Dominic Alancha said the stakeholders considered it patriotic, and timely to clearly state its collective position on key issues that would foster stability, unity, and seamless electoral success for the APC.

To this end, Alancha also called on the leadership in various geo-political zones to look into micro zoning arrangements on the basis of balance and equity in order to strengthen the party in the state.

His words: “The Concerned APC Stakeholders Forum unequivocally advocates the retention of the current zoning formula as adopted and practiced by our party.

Zoning has remained a stabilising mechanism that promotes inclusiveness, fairness, national balance, and a sense of belonging among the diverse components of our party and the federation.

“At a time when national cohesion is of utmost importance, abandoning or altering this formula may generate unnecessary tension and weaken internal harmony. We therefore call on the National Executive Committee (NEC), President Bola Tinubu, party elders, and all stakeholders to uphold the existing zoning arrangement in the interest of unity, equity, and justice.”

The Forum also endorsed the current National Chairman of the party, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda for continuity.

It explained that under his leadership, the party has recorded notable stability, progress in internal party reconciliation, party administration and membership drive, and strategic repositioning for future election success.

The Forum pointed out that continuity would enable the National Chairman to consolidate on existing reforms and policies to stabilise the party, strengthen institutional memory and discipline, enhance preparedness for upcoming electoral challenges.

“It is our firm belief that retaining experienced leadership at the head of our party will clearly give exemplary visibility to the APC as the leading progressive political party in Nigeria,” it said.

As it stands, it has not been determined whether the party will stick to the current zoning arrangement for party offices to create less rancour ahead of the 2027 elections or it will throw up another zoning formula entirely.