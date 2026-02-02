States on Final Lap of Athletes Selection for Niger Delta Games 

Niger Delta region states are on the very end part of their preparations for the 2nd Niger Delta Games as they get set to move into camp ahead their travel to Benin City for the games proper.

From Port Harcourt to Yenagoa and to Calabar up to Akure, Owerri, Umuahia, Asaba and Benin, athletes and coaches have been working their socks with eyes on medals.

In Uyo where the Athletics event trials comes up at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium today, over 100 athletes will compete to earn a place in the state contingent. The trials will have morning and afternoon sessions for events in the 100m sprints, 400m, 800m and the relay and mixed relay races.

The morning session will begin at 9 a.m. with the women’s 5,000m final and men’s shot-put final, followed by the 100m heats for both men and women, field events, and finals in the 400m, 1,500m, hurdles, jumps and throws. The session will run through to 1:15pm, promising non-stop action on the track and in the field.

The afternoon session will commence at 3 p.m. and will feature finals of javelin, discus, long jump, 200m, 800m, high jump and the men’s 5,000m, which will close the day’s programme at 6 p.m.

Elsewhere, kokowa will take place at Uyo Township Stadium at 11 a.m. and with the Olympic-size swimming pool currently undergoing maintenance, swimming has been scheduled for UltraFit Nigeria Limited, Ewet Housing Estate, Uyo, for the same time.

An impressive turnout of fans have been recorded on previous days of the trials and more members of the public are expected to turn up at the venues and cheer the athletes.

The Niger Delta Games, sponsored by the Niger Delta Development Commission and organized by Dunamis-Icon Limited, are scheduled for Edo state from February 20 to 27, with all nine states of the region expected to participate.