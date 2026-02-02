Sokoto Lawmaker Inspects Completed Health Centre

Onuminya Innocent on Sokoto

The law maker representing Yabo / Shagari Federal Constituency in the house of representatives , Umar Yusuf Yabo has reaffirmed his commitment to grassroots development with the completion of the Donu Primary Healthcare Centre.

The facility is expected to improve access to quality healthcare, reduce maternal and infant mortality, and enhance disease prevention in the community.

During an inspection visit, Yabo assessed the renovation quality and interacted with community leaders, health workers, and residents.

According to him “Functional primary healthcare centres remain central to reducing maternal and infant mortality, improving disease prevention, and bringing essential medical services closer to the people,” he emphasized.

The Donu Primary Healthcare Centre is part of a broader, people-oriented intervention aimed at strengthening grassroots healthcare delivery, particularly in rural communities that have long suffered neglect.

Some of his other projects in the constituency include the construction and renovation of schools, such as a block of six classrooms at Daringuru Primary School, blocks of three classrooms at Bulayaki Primary School, Dalijan Village, ICAS Primary School Yabo, and Ruggadu Primary School, as well as blocks of two classrooms at Chofal Primary School, Kambama Islamiyya School, Lambara Islamiyya School, and Ruggar Kijo Islamiyya School.

These interventions are aimed at decongesting classrooms, improving learning environments, and boosting school enrolment, especially at the basic education level.

In the area of religious and community development, Yabo has facilitated the construction of Ruggar Kijo Jumu’at Mosque, Lambara Jumu’at Mosque, Kambama Jumu’at Mosque, and Doruwa Jumu’at Mosque, reinforcing social cohesion and supporting the spiritual needs of the people.

The health sector has also benefited significantly under his representation, with the execution of Primary Healthcare Centres in Donu, Ruggar Malam, Lambara, and Gidan Maskayau, all designed to enhance community-level healthcare delivery and reduce pressure on tertiary health facilities.

Infrastructure development has equally witnessed a boost, as the lawmaker has overseen the construction of township roads in Sanyinnawal, Bulaga, Ebba layout in Yabo, Torankawa road, and Binjin Muza road among others, thus improving mobility, boosting local economic activities, and easing the daily movement of residents.

In addition, Yabo is currently facilitating the ongoing construction, installation, and assembly of a mini solar grid in Shagari Local Government, a project aimed at providing clean, reliable, and sustainable electricity to underserved communities.

The initiative aligns with his broader commitment to promoting renewable energy and bridging the electricity gap in rural areas, thereby improving living standards and fostering local enterprise.

Community members praised Yabo’s people-focused approach and tangible projects, pledging continued support and cooperation.

