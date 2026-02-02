PTML Customs Hands Over Seized Arms to NCCSALW, Generates N44.06bn

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Port and Terminal Multi-services Limited (PTML) Command has handed over seized arms and ammunition to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), reaffirming its commitment to border security, trade facilitation and inter-agency collaboration.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Joe Anani, said the exercise underscored Customs’ zero-tolerance for smuggling and its resolve to ensure that only legitimate trade thrives within Nigeria’s borders.

Anani noted that the handover was carried out with the approval of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, under whose leadership the seizures were made.

The items handed over included five pistols of different makes, one Crossman Pump Master rifle, 132 Remington live cartridges, 51 rounds of 9mm Luger ammunition, four 9mm magazines, 40 rounds of assorted 9mm and blank/hollow ammunition, as well as 118 empty 9mm shells.

According to the PTML Customs boss, the arms and ammunition were uncovered on 25 different occasions during the examination of imported vehicles between 2022 and 2025, describing the seizures as the outcome of sustained vigilance and collaboration with sister security agencies operating at the port.

He stressed that the PTML Command remains a “no-go area for unlawful trade under any guise,” adding that the Command is firmly committed to the implementation of the Revised Kyoto Convention, a World Customs Organisation instrument aimed at balancing trade facilitation with effective regulatory control.

On revenue performance, the Area Controller announced that with two days left to the end of January 2026, the Command had generated N44.06 billion, surpassing the N40.50 billion recorded in January 2025 by N3.56 billion, representing an 8.8 per cent increase.