PenCom/ PenOp Launch PENCAP Data Recapture Self-Service Platform

Ebere Nwoji

The  National Pension Commission (PenCom),  said it has in collaboration with Pension Fund Administrators (PFAs), launched a self-service online data recapture application known as  Data Recapture Self-Service Platform (PENCAP) .

The commission said the platform which was launched yesterday( Sun February 1,2026) enables Retirement Savings Account (RSA) holders to remotely update their personal records (recapture), without necessarily visiting their PFAs.

According to the commission, PENCAP targets RSA holders who joined the Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS) on or before 1 July 2019 and have not undergone the data recapture process. 

“This initiative marks another key step by PenCom to enhance data integrity, improve service delivery, and modernise pension administration through responsible digitalisation”, the commission stated.

Explaining the rationale for the Data Recapture Exercise, PenCom said accurate and up-to-date data remained  fundamental to the efficient administration of retirement savings under the CPS. 

According to the commission, over time, data inconsistencies arising from legacy records and incomplete documentation have posed challenges during verification and benefit processing.

“PENCAP provides a proactive solution by offering contributors a secure and convenient channel to recapture their data. By improving the quality and reliability of contributor records across PFAs, the platform will support faster benefit processing, smoother verification exercises, and an overall improvement in service experience for RSA holders,” the commission guaranteed.

It further said the  Data Recapture Exercise (DRE) commenced in August 2019 for both active contributors and retirees, adding that the  DRE complies with the Federal Government’s directive that all data-generating organisations should harmonise their databases with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC). 

