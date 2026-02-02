  • Monday, 2nd February, 2026

PDP Recommits to Inclusivity, Vows to Win National Assembly Seats in Kogi

Nigeria | 6 seconds ago

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kogi State chapter, has restated its commitment to inclusivity and progress in Nigeria, stressing that it has a solution to Nigeria’s challenges. The state Chairman, Mohammed Gambo, made this known at a meeting organised by Natasha Avabe Group, Zango City, in Adavi Local Government Area of the state yesterday.

Gambo affirmedthe party’s commitment to inclusivity and progress, stating that PDP is the solution to Nigeria’s socio-economic problems.

He emphasised the party’s priorities as justice, fairness, and equity, eulogizing Senator Natasha Akpoti Udaughan as a performing senator.

He disclosed that the PDP plans to capture three senators and seven House of Representatives members in the next general election, stressing unity as key.

The party chairman appealed to undecided individuals to join the PDP, citing the party’s people-oriented nature.

He promised that PDP would do things differently, prioritising women and youths, and making provisions for their empowerment.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.