PDP Recommits to Inclusivity, Vows to Win National Assembly Seats in Kogi

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kogi State chapter, has restated its commitment to inclusivity and progress in Nigeria, stressing that it has a solution to Nigeria’s challenges. The state Chairman, Mohammed Gambo, made this known at a meeting organised by Natasha Avabe Group, Zango City, in Adavi Local Government Area of the state yesterday.

Gambo affirmedthe party’s commitment to inclusivity and progress, stating that PDP is the solution to Nigeria’s socio-economic problems.

He emphasised the party’s priorities as justice, fairness, and equity, eulogizing Senator Natasha Akpoti Udaughan as a performing senator.

He disclosed that the PDP plans to capture three senators and seven House of Representatives members in the next general election, stressing unity as key.

The party chairman appealed to undecided individuals to join the PDP, citing the party’s people-oriented nature.

He promised that PDP would do things differently, prioritising women and youths, and making provisions for their empowerment.