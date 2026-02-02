  • Monday, 2nd February, 2026

NAHCO Lauds Contribution to Commodity Export, Boost to Nation’s FX

Chinedu Eze

The Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (nahco aviance) said it has dome so much work to boost commodity export which attracts earnings in foreign exchange and has contributed in the stabilization of the naira.

The company said that its efforts will also contribute to the actualisation of the federal government’s projected $1 trillion economy by 2030.

The company made this known during a capacity building forum on export processing for Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) in Lagos.

The Group Executive Director, Business & Business Development, NAHCO Plc, Saheed Lasisi, who spoke at the event, said NAHCO has keyed into and is contributing to federal government’s realization of the vision of a 1 trillion-dollar economy by 2030. 

“A major focus of the government in achieving this goal is commodity exports. And to record the needed volume in commodity exports, the nation needs the small and medium enterprises (SMEs),” Lasisi said.”

Lasisi said NAHCO recognises the contribution SMEs make to national development and is charting the way forward in preparing them for foreign markets.

He pointed out however that SMEs needed to build capacity in export processing because exporting agro products and commodities requires strong logisticsand handling backbone and that NAHCO sits at the centre of the export value chain. He explained that the company serves as the link between exporters, airlines, and regulators. 

In this role, NAHCO will provide necessary guidance in cargo handling, including in areas of the quality of product preservation, regulatory compliance, on-time flight connections, and acceptance requirements by international buyers. 

Lasisi, in his presentation, also detailed the specialized packaging required for perishable and sensitive items. 

