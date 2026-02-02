  • Monday, 2nd February, 2026

Mbah Receives Commendation for Land Reforms in Enugu

Nigeria | 47 minutes ago

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, has been commended over his recent transformative land sector reforms, which has been described as a major boost for Real Estate Investment in the state.

Recall that Mbah had announced in a stakeholders’ town hall meeting held on January 29, 2026, announced over 60% Reduction in the cost of processing Certificate of Occupancy in the state and Unification of Land use Charges, which allows for low entry points for investors and reduces overall cost of investment.

Also, the governor abolished all activities of non-state actors, popularly known as Ogbonecheagu, who illegally collect levies from investors and property developers across the state to restore trust and allow secure and predictable transactions.

Giving the commendation via a statement yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Arkey Limited, a property development company, Valentine Chinedu, said that these bold policies dismantle long-standing obstacles to investment and growth, creating a transparent, efficient, and investor-friendly environment that aligns with the vision of the company to provide affordable housing and secure profitable investments for the public.

He said that by integrating technology and ensuring a transparent, one-stop platform for land transactions, the government has also provided the legal certainty and speed that local and diaspora investors have long craved.

“Declaring more areas urban opens new development frontiers and robust investment opportunities that promote rural transformation, and support inclusive growth,” he said.

He noted that Arkey Limited was ready to leverage the enabling environment to deliver sustainable, high-value housing projects that support the governor’s vision of growing the state’s economy.

