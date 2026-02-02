Kwara Reopens Schools as Security Sustains Organised Effort against Terrorists, Bandits

The Kwara State Government, yesterday, directed all schools that have been closed down due to insecurity in some parts of the state to reopen for academic works, starting today and with immediate effect.

The development, according to THISDAY checks, might not be unconnected to the recent successive coordinated efforts by the troops of Nigerian Army against the terrorists.

During the operations, it was gathered that, about 250 terrorists that have been terrorising the people in the state have been neutralised while their hideouts and camps have been cleared.

The affected areas where the coordinated efforts have yielded positive results include their hideouts in Baba Sango in Ifelodun LGA , Gbugbu in Edu LGA and Lata in Patigi LGA.

Sources said the military operations were hindered by activities of moles and informants within different communities who give out information about troops movement but notwithstanding, the operations have recorded huge results in the bandits troubled areas of the state.

The state government has announced the reopening of schools across the state from today (Monday) February 2, 2026 with immediate effect.

A statement in Ilorin, yesterday, by the Commissioner for Education and Human Capital Development, Dr. Lawal Olohungbebe, said school authorities had been notified of the decision which came amid continuous security operations to neutralise all threats to the public, including schools.

“The government deems the situation now to be a lot better than it was before. Even so, we continue to maintain vigilance,” the statement said.

The statement added that security operations continued steadily to sustain the gains of the past weeks while the government builds community resilience along with the kinetic efforts.

FG Arraigns Alleged Perpetrators of Benue Killings Todday

Some persons arrested over alleged strong links with the killings in Yelwata, a town in Benue State, will be arraigned today, before a Federal High Court, Abuja.

The defendants, who were being prosecuted by the federal government would be arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdul-Malik of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Their arraignment, according to a statement by the SA to the President (Communication and Publicity), Office of the AGF and Minister of Justice, Kamarudeen Ogundele, came after an investigation and collaboration by government agencies.

“The office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice wishes to assure Nigerians that Justice will be ensured in the matter to send a strong signal to the enemies of the country, acting under any disguise.

“The administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to the protection of lives and property of all as enshrined in the constitution,” the statement read in part.

Over 200 members of the Yelwata community were reportedly killed by suspected terrorists, who invaded and burned down several houses in the June 2025, attack.