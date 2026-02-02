Kurmin Wali: The Cost of Delay and 86 Worshippers Still in Captivity

Weeks after gunmen invaded Kurmin Wali, a Christian community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, abducting worshippers during church services, 86 people remain in captivity, highlighting the human toll of delayed response. Although 177 persons were initially taken in the January 18, 2026 attack, new findings show that 80 of the victims escaped after fleeing into the forest but only returned yesterday, leaving families of those still held clinging to assurances from security agencies that rescue efforts are ongoing. Chiemelie Ezeobi reports

Weeks after armed bandits stormed Kurmin Wali, a Christian community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State, 86 worshippers remain in captivity, despite repeated assurances by the police and the state government that efforts are under way to secure their release. The abduction, which initially involved 177 persons, continues to haunt the community, even as new information confirms that 80 of those taken managed to escape after fleeing into the forest.

The January 18, 2026 attack has exposed familiar weaknesses in the handling of mass kidnappings with early denial, delayed official acknowledgement, and the heavy burden placed on communities and churches to establish the truth before action followed.

January 18: A Coordinated Assault on Churches

Kurmin Wali, a quiet agrarian settlement, was on January 18, 2026, left stunned after the attack on that certain when armed bandits invaded the community and launched a coordinated assault on three churches. Worshippers attending services were forced out as the attackers overran the area, herding men, women and children into surrounding forest paths.

In the chaos, families were separated and entire congregations disappeared. By morning, it was clear that the raid was not an isolated incident but a large-scale abduction. Initial estimates by community leaders and clergy put the number of abducted worshippers at 177. With the loss, farmlands were abandoned and homes fell silent as families searched desperately for missing relatives.

Official Denials and a Community’s Frustration

Despite reports from residents and church leaders, early responses from the Kaduna State government and the state police command questioned the scale of the abduction. Official statements suggested that claims of a mass kidnap were unverified, prompting anger and distress among affected families.

For relatives of the missing, the denials felt like erasure. Parents and spouses say they were forced to repeatedly justify their loss at a time when they were still struggling to process it. As days passed, anxiety grew. The absence of clear confirmation from authorities fed fears that the incident might be quietly downplayed.

How the Church Took on the Role of Verifier

With official acknowledgement slow to come, churches across Kajuru Local Government Area stepped in to establish the facts. Clergy and lay leaders embarked on a painstaking documentation process, compiling names, ages and family details of those taken.

Congregational records were cross-checked against testimonies from survivors and relatives. The exercise, described by church officials as emotionally exhausting, produced a verified list of 177 abducted worshippers. Once published and shared with security agencies and the media, the list became impossible to ignore.

Police Confirmation and Promises of Rescue

Following sustained pressure, the Kaduna State Police Command eventually confirmed that a mass abduction had taken place in Kurmin Wali. The police spokesman acknowledged that 177 worshippers had been kidnapped and assured the public that security forces were working to rescue them.

While the admission validated the community’s claims, it raised lingering questions about why such confirmation took so long. Police provided no timeline for rescue operations, citing security concerns, and offered limited details about progress on the ground. For families, acknowledgement was only the first step. Their focus had already shifted to survival.

Ransom Demands Deepen the Crisis

Relatives of the abducted worshippers and church officials supporting affected families say the kidnappers had since made contact. According to them, the abductors are demanding a combination of cash and motorcycles as ransom for the release of those still held.

The demands, families say, are far beyond the means of the largely farming community. The inclusion of motorcycles has heightened concern, as such items are often sought to improve mobility within forest terrain.

80 Escape, 86 Still Held

As at Sunday evening, fresh details have now clarified what happened to many of those initially believed to be in captivity. The village head of Kurmin Wali, Mr Ishaku Dan’azumi, had disclosed that 80 of the abducted worshippers escaped on the same day of the attack but were unable to return home after losing their way in the forest. He said the escapees fled into the bush and hid out of fear, remaining scattered across forest settlements for weeks.

“We have now confirmed that 80 of our people have been found in different locations. They ran through the forest and hid because of fear on the very day of the incident,” he clarified just as he explained that contact was re-established only after one of the victims recently called the community and disclosed their location, prompting the mobilisation of search teams.

“They were afraid because they thought what happened to a nearby village, where bandits burnt down the entire community, had happened to us,” he said.

A headcount conducted on Friday confirmed that 80 victims had been located, while search teams continue to check other forest areas in case more people are still in hiding. With the updated figures, 86 worshippers are now confirmed to remain in captivity.

Dan’azumi said the authorities had been formally informed of the development, though fear is still preventing many of the escapees from returning home.

Waiting for Total Closure

Although the spokesperson of the Kaduna State Police Command, Mansir Hassan, said the command was working on a comprehensive report on the incident, for Kurmin Wali community, the confirmation that 80 worshippers survived offers a measure of relief, but it does little to ease the pain of families whose loved ones are still missing.

Until the remaining 86 are brought home safely, residents say the events of January 18 remain unresolved and is a firm reminder that in communities like Kurmin Wali, survival is often followed by a long, uncertain wait for justice and peace.