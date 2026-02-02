  • Monday, 2nd February, 2026

INGRYD Goes Fully Digital, Becomes Exam Centre  

Business | 2 seconds ago

A Technology Talent Outsourcing and Training Company, Ingryd Academy has said that it has gone fully digital and also became an examination centre. The firm’s Managing Director, Khadijat Abdulkadir made this known during the Panel Session: The Talent Playbook: The Tech Talent Playbook-Raising Next-Gen Talents, at the Tech Revolution Africa Conference over the weekend in Lagos. 

She said the rationale is to provide Users more access to courses where traction resides, while recalling teaching all courses physically in time past.

Khadijat noted that users will be able to take on crash courses, self-paced courses or hybrid courses with the new development whilst its three month course in Cybersecurity, IT Risks, IT Audit, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence still maintained.

“INGRYD is launching its fully digital services. In the past, we have been teaching our classes all physically in all our different locations. But, this year, we have decided to provide our users more access to our courses, more on-demand and also scale to support other countries where we are seeing a lot of traction. 

“We have Nigerians and we also service Non-Nigerians. For that reason, we have moved all our courses to our platform, Edify, which is our learning management solution that supports our people to just take crash courses, self-paced courses or hybrid courses. 

“We still have our typical three month course for all our fundamental courses such as Cybersecurity, IT Risks, IT Audit, Blockchain, AI. Those are three month long and you can take them fully virtual, self-paced or you can take them hybrid. 

“We offer certification for every course. As from today, any class you take from INGRYD will be recognised in 182 countries in the world. So, INGRYD today means Certification, availability of options for employment and most importantly INGRYD today means credibility.” She said.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.