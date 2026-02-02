INGRYD Goes Fully Digital, Becomes Exam Centre  

A Technology Talent Outsourcing and Training Company, Ingryd Academy has said that it has gone fully digital and also became an examination centre. The firm’s Managing Director, Khadijat Abdulkadir made this known during the Panel Session: The Talent Playbook: The Tech Talent Playbook-Raising Next-Gen Talents, at the Tech Revolution Africa Conference over the weekend in Lagos.

She said the rationale is to provide Users more access to courses where traction resides, while recalling teaching all courses physically in time past.

Khadijat noted that users will be able to take on crash courses, self-paced courses or hybrid courses with the new development whilst its three month course in Cybersecurity, IT Risks, IT Audit, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence still maintained.

“INGRYD is launching its fully digital services. In the past, we have been teaching our classes all physically in all our different locations. But, this year, we have decided to provide our users more access to our courses, more on-demand and also scale to support other countries where we are seeing a lot of traction.

“We have Nigerians and we also service Non-Nigerians. For that reason, we have moved all our courses to our platform, Edify, which is our learning management solution that supports our people to just take crash courses, self-paced courses or hybrid courses.

“We still have our typical three month course for all our fundamental courses such as Cybersecurity, IT Risks, IT Audit, Blockchain, AI. Those are three month long and you can take them fully virtual, self-paced or you can take them hybrid.

“We offer certification for every course. As from today, any class you take from INGRYD will be recognised in 182 countries in the world. So, INGRYD today means Certification, availability of options for employment and most importantly INGRYD today means credibility.” She said.